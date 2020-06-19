Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

UNDATED (AP) — Frequently suspended wide receiver Josh Gordon has applied to the NFL for reinstatement, according to a person with knowledge of the move. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the NFL does not publicly announce such moves. The 29-year-old Gordon has been suspended eight times overall by either his team or the NFL, including six times since 2013, mostly for violating the league’s policies on banned substances. He played for New England and then briefly for Seattle last season before being suspended indefinitely. Gordon was an All-Pro in 2013 for Cleveland despite missing the first two games while suspended.

UNDATED (AP) — A National Women’s Soccer League player on an unidentified team has tested positive for COVID-19 just nine days before the start of the league’s Challenge Cup Tournament in Utah. It is the league’s first reported case of COVID-19. The impacted team is contact tracing and will increase testing for everyone who has come in contact with the player. The player was not identified because of privacy laws. The league continues to prepare for a tournament that kicks off on June 27.