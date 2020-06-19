Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

TRANSGENDER-SPORTS-BAN-IDAHO-LAWSUIT

BOISE — A recently passed Idaho law banning transgender women from competing in women’s sports — the first such law in the nation — received support from the Trump administration on Friday. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 200 words. Will be updated.

BALLOT INITIATIVE-PANDEMIC LAWSUIT

BOISE — A lawsuit seeking more time to collect signatures for an education funding ballot initiative and to allow electronic signature gathering for the effort should be thrown out, state officials say. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 657 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON STATE

SEATTLE — Washington state’s most populous county has been approved to move into Phase 2 of reopening from Gov. Jay Inslee’s coronavirus restrictions. SENT: 299 words.