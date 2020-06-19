Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

POLICE BRUTALITY-OREGON-LAWSUIT

Lawsuit: Deputy pinned black boy with knee to neck in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The mother of a 12-year-old African American boy has filed a $300,000 lawsuit saying three Clackamas County Sheriff’s deputies pinned him down to the ground — one by pressing a knee on his neck. The incident happened in August, over nine months before the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police sparked national outrage. Lawyers for the boy say he committed no crimes and was a witness to a fight between two girls he didn’t know at Clackamas Town Center. Clackamas County Sheriff Craig Roberts said an investigation last year found no deputy placed a knee on the boy’s neck.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Brown: Masks to ‘become part of our daily lives’

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Beginning next Wednesday, Oregonians in some of the state’s most populous counties will be required to wear face masks when they are in public indoor spaces such as grocery stores and shops to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Although the new requirement is set to go into effect in less than a week, it remains unclear what repercussions people face if they do not follow it. Gov. Kate Brown said Thursday people won’t be ticketed or arrested for not wearing masks. The new face covering mandate pertains to residents in Clackamas, Hood River, Lincoln, Polk, Marion, Multnomah and Washington counties. Brown said the seven counties were chosen based on population density, the spread of coronavirus and the vulnerability of the communities.

AMERICA PROTESTS-PORTLAND

Portland police prohibit ‘autonomous zone’ from being set up

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police in Portland, Oregon, say they cleared an area in the city’s Pearl District early Thursday when demonstrators tried to set up an “autonomous zone” similar to what protesters have enacted in Seattle. Police declared a civil disturbance and unlawful assembly at 5:30 a.m. after hundreds of demonstrators tried to gather and camp outside what they believe to be Mayor Ted Wheeler’s residence. Once the declaration was announced police said the approximately 50 people remaining in the area left. Authorities say one person was arrested.

AMERICA PROTESTS-UMATILLA COUNTY

Officials in 1 Oregon county say protests “disrespectful”

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners has unanimously adopted an order that expresses support for local police officers and says recent protests against police brutality and racial injustice “disregard and disrespect” members of law enforcement. The order adopted Wednesday references a “horrific” event in Minneapolis but does not mention George Floyd by name. Floyd died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes as Floyd pleaded for air. Commissioner John Shafer says there is “no way” any local police officers would behave the same way and they are being criticized for actions they didn’t take.

OREGON JUNETEENTH

Gov. proclaims June 19 as Juneteenth in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has proclaimed June 19 as Juneteenth in Oregon and will introduce a bill in 2021 to make it a state holiday. Brown said Thursday that celebrating black freedom this year “is fiercely important as people around the world protest systemic racism and undeniably show that Black Lives Matter.” Brown also said she would appoint a Public Safety Training and Standards Task Force to recommend improvements to the training and certification of Oregon law enforcement officers.

AP-US-AMERICA-PROTESTS-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Bank of England apologizes for slave trade links

The Bank of England has apologized for the links past governors of the institution had with slavery.The central bank called the trade in human beings “an unacceptable part of English history,” and pledged to not to display any images of former leaders who had any involvement. The bank says in a statement Friday it is “aware of some inexcusable connections involving former governors and directors and apologizes for them.’’ On Thursday, two British companies promised to financially support projects assisting minorities after being called out for past roles in the slave trade.

CHANCELLOR APPOINTMENT

Former Oregon chancellor to lead Nevada university system

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Board of Regents voted unanimously to appoint Dr. Melody Rose as the chancellor of the Nevada System of Higher Education on Thursday. Rose began her career as a political science professor and served as chancellor of the Oregon University System from 2013 to 2014, making her its first female chancellor. She later served as president of the Portland, Oregon-area Marylhurst University, which shuttered in 2018. Per the contract, Rose will receive a $437,750 base salary for four years and oversee Nevada’s two doctoral-degree granting universities in Las Vegas and Reno, four community colleges and the Desert Research Institute.

AMERICA PROTESTS-SEATTLE

Seattle police union expelled from large labor group

SEATTLE (AP) — The largest labor group in the Seattle area has expelled the city’s police union, saying the guild representing officers failed to address racism within its ranks. The vote Wednesday night by the King County Labor Council to exclude the Seattle Police Officers Guild comes after weeks of protests in the city over police brutality and racism following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. It’s also significant as the labor council is politically influential. Local elected leaders are reluctant to go against the umbrella group of more than 150 unions and 100,000 workers.