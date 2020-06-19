Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON-UNEMPLOYMENT

50 National Guard members start work on jobless aid backlog

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Fifty members of the National Guard have started training to help clear a backlog of unemployment benefit claims in Washington state. An additional 50 soldiers will join them in the coming weeks to help resolve identify verification issues in the wake of fraudulent claims paid out during the coronavirus pandemic. The issue of enhanced identification verification has come to the forefront since the state announced in May that it paid out up to $650 million through tens of thousands of fraudulent claims. As of this week, the state has recovered $350 million.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-AIR QUALITY

Air pollution reduced amid pandemic in Washington state

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state experts say reduced traffic and work commutes have likely lowered nitrogen dioxide pollution and improved people’s quality of life during the COVID-19 pandemic. University of Washington graduate student Bujin Bekbulat found in a study that the air quality followed trends attributed to the state’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order intended to limit the spread of COVID-19. Experts believe people will continue at least some of their practices established by COVID-19 after reopening. Experts recommended some of the ways to contribute to bettering the environment include eating less meat, gardening and cooking more, flying less, and buying local or not at all.

AMERICA PROTESTS-SEATTLE

Seattle police union expelled from large labor group

SEATTLE (AP) — The largest labor group in the Seattle area has expelled the city’s police union, saying the guild representing officers failed to address racism within its ranks. The vote Wednesday night by the King County Labor Council to exclude the Seattle Police Officers Guild comes after weeks of protests in the city over police brutality and racism following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. It’s also significant as the labor council is politically influential. Local elected leaders are reluctant to go against the umbrella group of more than 150 unions and 100,000 workers.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BORDER VISITS

Canada closes cross-border park where families reunited

SURREY, British Columbia (AP) — British Columbia has temporarily closed a park where American and Canadian friends and families have been able to reunite despite the closed U.S.-Canada border. Authorities said Thursday that Peace Arch Provincial Park in Surrey, British Columbia, had become too crowded, raising concerns about traffic and public safety during the coronavirus pandemic. The park is adjacent to a similar park in Washington state. Visitors from both sides are allowed to cross the border without showing passports. With the border closed to nonessential travel, the park has been one of the only options for separated friends and families to see each other. Some cross-border couples have even had their weddings there.

AMERICA PROTESTS-PORTLAND

Portland police prohibit ‘autonomous zone’ from being set up

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police in Portland, Oregon, say they cleared an area in the city’s Pearl District early Thursday when demonstrators tried to set up an “autonomous zone” similar to what protesters have enacted in Seattle. Police declared a civil disturbance and unlawful assembly at 5:30 a.m. after hundreds of demonstrators tried to gather and camp outside what they believe to be Mayor Ted Wheeler’s residence. Once the declaration was announced police said the approximately 50 people remaining in the area left. Authorities say one person was arrested.

USS THEODORE ROOSEVELT

USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier headed to Bremerton

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — The Navy announced Wednesday that the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier will come to Bremerton for an overhaul in 2021. The Roosevelt made worldwide headlines earlier this year after being sidelined in Guam because of a coronavirus outbreak aboard the carrier. It is one of the country’s 11 aircraft carriers. The Kitsap Sun reported that the Roosevelt’s overhaul is expected to cost hundreds of millions of dollars. The Puget Sound Naval Shipyard is home to one of two dry docks that can accommodate the world’s biggest warships. Naval Air Forces have said the Roosevelt’s home will be switched from San Diego to Bremerton in summer 2021.

AMERICA PROTESTS-UMATILLA COUNTY

Officials in 1 Oregon county say protests “disrespectful”

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners has unanimously adopted an order that expresses support for local police officers and says recent protests against police brutality and racial injustice “disregard and disrespect” members of law enforcement. The order adopted Wednesday references a “horrific” event in Minneapolis but does not mention George Floyd by name. Floyd died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes as Floyd pleaded for air. Commissioner John Shafer says there is “no way” any local police officers would behave the same way and they are being criticized for actions they didn’t take.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON STATE BUDGET

Steeper dive in state revenues projected, workers furloughed

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state is facing a reduction in projected state revenues of about $8.8 billion over the next three years due to the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The new numbers released Wednesday is higher than the $7 billion predicted during an unofficial forecast that was prepared at the end of April. Lawmakers are expected to be called into a special session by Gov. Jay Inslee sometime this summer. Inslee also ordered cabinet agencies to cancel a scheduled 3% raise for agency directors and exempt employees who earn more than $53,000 a year, affecting nearly 5,600 employees. And Inslee said starting no later than June 28, more than 40,000 state employees will be required to take one furlough day per week through July 25.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON STATE

Washington removes homicides, suicides from COVID-19 deaths

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington health officials removed seven deaths from the state’s official COVID-19 mortality count, including three homicides. In a statement, the Department of Health said it had been counting as coronavirus deaths all people who died and tested positive for the disease. Authorities say they have now removed deaths from the count that weren’t caused specifically by COVID-19. These deaths included three homicides, two suicides and two overdoses. Going forward, authorities say they will attempt to be more specific about whether a death was caused by the coronavirus or whether a person died of other causes.With the revisions, the state now reports that at least 1,226 have died from COVID-19.

AP-US-CONGRESS-FAA

Lawmakers rip FAA for not disclosing documents on Boeing Max

Key senators say the Federal Aviation Administration is stonewalling their attempt to get documents that might explain how the agency approved the Boeing 737 Max, which remains grounded more than a year after two deadly crashes. Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Roger Wicker, a Republican from Mississippi, said Wednesday that the FAA has failed to respond to more than half of his committee’s requests for documents. Wicker says it’s hard to believe that the FAA isn’t deliberately keeping Congress in the dark. FAA Administrator Stephen Dickson promises to work harder to cooperate with Congress. The 737 Max has been grounded since March 2017 after the second crash.