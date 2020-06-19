AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Friday, Jun. 19.

Friday, Jun. 19 Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S. – Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S., on the anniversary of Union soldiers telling enslaved African Americans in Galveston, TX, that the Civil War had ended and they were free (1865) * 47 states and Washington, DC, recognize the day as a state holiday or day of recognition, with Hawaii, North Dakota and South Dakota the exceptions, though South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has proclaimed today as ‘Juneteenth Day’ in the state for 2020

Saturday, Jun. 20 – Wednesday, Jun. 24 ISOT 2020 – International Symposium on Smell and Taste

Location: Oregon Convention Center, 777 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://www.achems.org, https://twitter.com/AchemsInfo

Contacts: AChemS, info@achems.org, 1 952 646 2035