Associated Press Washington Daybook for Friday, Jun. 19.

Friday, Jun. 19 11:20 AM Dem Rep. Rick Larsen visits coronavirus testing site in Mukilteo, WA – Democratic Rep. Rick Larsen visits the Mukilteo Library for a briefing on their coronavirus (COVID-19) response and plans for reopening, and helps librarians with no-contact pickups of library materials (11:20 AM PDT), before visiting the Snohomish County Health District COVID-19 testing site, located in the library’s parking lot, to meet with health district staff and learn about the county’s testing efforts (12:00 PM PDT)

Location: 4675 Harbour Pointe Blvd, Mukilteo, WA

Weblinks: http://larsen.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repricklarsen

Contacts: Joseph Tutino, Office of Rep. Rick Larsen, Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 2605

These events are open to the press, but attendance will be limited to comply with public health directives. Masks are required to be worn. Please RSVP to Joseph Tutino at Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov.

Friday, Jun. 19 – Sunday, Jun. 21 POSTPONED: Taste of Tacoma – POSTPONED: Emerald Queen Casino’s Taste of Tacoma, presented by BECU – Ultimate Summer Festival, featuring live entertainment, craft beer and wine tasting and live cooking demos * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Point Defiance Park, 5400 North Pearl Street, Tacoma, WA

Weblinks: http://www.tasteoftacoma.com, https://twitter.com/TasteofTacoma, #MeetMeAtTheTaste

Contacts: Trudi Webster, Festivals Inc, Trudiw@festivals-inc.com, 1 425 295 3262

Friday, Jun. 19 Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S. – Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S., on the anniversary of Union soldiers telling enslaved African Americans in Galveston, TX, that the Civil War had ended and they were free (1865) * 47 states and Washington, DC, recognize the day as a state holiday or day of recognition, with Hawaii, North Dakota and South Dakota the exceptions, though South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has proclaimed today as ‘Juneteenth Day’ in the state for 2020