Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Large crowds gathered for events Friday in the Portland, Oregon metropolitan region to celebrate Juneteenth, a holiday that commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. A rally was planned around a fountain alongside the Willamette River in downtown Portland, as well as a Juneteenth block party and a children’s march. Portland this week designated June 19 a paid holiday for city workers and Gov. Kate Brown plans to introduce a bill to make it a state holiday. Hundreds showed up at a march in North Portland.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The state’s coronavirus cases increased by 206 on Friday, the Oregon Health Authority announced. The total number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus in Oregon is 6,572. In addition, another person died from the disease, raising the state’s death toll to 188. Many of the new cases, 49, were in Multnomah County, the state’s most populous county. Multnomah County, home to Portland, was approved by Gov. Kate Brown to implement the phase 1 reopening plan Friday.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Protesters who took to the streets in Portland, Oregon for the 22nd consecutive night tore down a statue of George Washington that was erected in the 1920s. The demonstrators placed a sticker on the head of the statue that read “You are on Native land” and also spray-painted the statue’s pedestal. The Portland Police Bureau said a smaller group split from several hundred peaceful protesters and threw hot dogs at police and cut a fence surrounding the Justice Center. Another group set a fire around the Washington statue before tearing it down. No one was arrested.

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — A Jackson County grand jury has indicted two people who allegedly pointed guns at demonstrators who were marching in Medford to protest racism following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The Mail Tribune reports a grand jury on Thursday indicted David Westmoreland and Marcella Welch of Medford on felony weapons and misdemeanor menacing charges. They are accused of brandishing firearms against Black Lives Matter demonstrators during marches, according to Deputy District Attorney Patrick Green. It wasn’t immediately known if they have lawyers.