Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Hospitals in Yakima County — which has the highest rate of COVID-19 infection in Washington state — are beyond capacity with sick patients. Virginia Mason Memorial hospital in Yakima, which holds more than 200 beds, had none available as of Thursday night, intensive care or otherwise, the Yakima Health District said in a statement late Friday. The Seattle Times reports at least 17 patients had already been transferred out of the county. That leaves a total of 61 individuals in hospital beds with positive COVID-19 diagnoses, the county’s highest to date. Yakima County remains Washington state’s hot spot for the virus. The county now represents 22% of all hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Washington (61 of 242 cases), a higher tally than King County.

SEATTLE (AP) — Thousands of people marched in Seattle’s Central District Friday in one of several events in the city and region for Juneteenth, which is celebrated as the end of slavery in the United States. People walked past significant African-American landmarks Friday afternoon as part of the Juneteenth Freedom March, organized by the King County Equity Now Coalition. Also Friday, the Northwest African American Museum in Seattle joined five Black museums throughout the United States to create a virtual Juneteenth celebration.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Protesters who took to the streets in Portland, Oregon for the 22nd consecutive night tore down a statue of George Washington that was erected in the 1920s. The demonstrators placed a sticker on the head of the statue that read “You are on Native land” and also spray-painted the statue’s pedestal. The Portland Police Bureau said a smaller group split from several hundred peaceful protesters and threw hot dogs at police and cut a fence surrounding the Justice Center. Another group set a fire around the Washington statue before tearing it down. No one was arrested.

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state’s most populous county has been approved to move into Phase 2 of reopening from Gov. Jay Inslee’s coronavirus restrictions. King County, which has about 2.2 million residents, will be allowed to relax rules for businesses like restaurants, barbers and retail operations. Health authorities announced Friday morning that King County was OK’d for Phase 2, while Island, Lewis and Mason counties will be allowed to transition to Phase 3. Inslee’s stay-home order began March 23 and is now being relaxed — gradually — across the state. More than 27,600 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Washington state and at least 1,255 have died.