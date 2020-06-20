Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

UNDATED (AP) — A group of black Major League Soccer players has formed a coalition to address systemic racism in their communities and to try to bring about change within the league. The coalition is the result of an Instagram group that began after the death of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police, which spawned a wave of nationwide protests against racism and policy brutality. The group started by Toronto FC defender Justin Morrow grew to some 70 MLS players who decided to act. The Black Players Coalition of MLS was the result.