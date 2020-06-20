Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

JUNETEENTH RALLY-PORTLAND

‘This is beautiful’ – Juneteenth rally, march in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Large crowds gathered for events Friday in the Portland, Oregon metropolitan region to celebrate Juneteenth, a holiday that commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. A rally was planned around a fountain alongside the Willamette River in downtown Portland, as well as a Juneteenth block party and a children’s march. Portland this week designated June 19 a paid holiday for city workers and Gov. Kate Brown plans to introduce a bill to make it a state holiday. Hundreds showed up at a march in North Portland.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon’s coronavirus case count increases by 206

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The state’s coronavirus cases increased by 206 on Friday, the Oregon Health Authority announced. The total number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus in Oregon is 6,572. In addition, another person died from the disease, raising the state’s death toll to 188. Many of the new cases, 49, were in Multnomah County, the state’s most populous county. Multnomah County, home to Portland, was approved by Gov. Kate Brown to implement the phase 1 reopening plan Friday.

BC-OR-AMERICA PROTESTS-OREGON

Protesters pull down George Washington statue in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Protesters who took to the streets in Portland, Oregon for the 22nd consecutive night tore down a statue of George Washington that was erected in the 1920s. The demonstrators placed a sticker on the head of the statue that read “You are on Native land” and also spray-painted the statue’s pedestal. The Portland Police Bureau said a smaller group split from several hundred peaceful protesters and threw hot dogs at police and cut a fence surrounding the Justice Center. Another group set a fire around the Washington statue before tearing it down. No one was arrested.

COUNTER-PROTESTERS INDICTED

2 indicted, accused of pointing guns at Medford protesters

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — A Jackson County grand jury has indicted two people who allegedly pointed guns at demonstrators who were marching in Medford to protest racism following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The Mail Tribune reports a grand jury on Thursday indicted David Westmoreland and Marcella Welch of Medford on felony weapons and misdemeanor menacing charges. They are accused of brandishing firearms against Black Lives Matter demonstrators during marches, according to Deputy District Attorney Patrick Green. It wasn’t immediately known if they have lawyers.

AMERICA PROTESTS

Juneteenth takes on new meaning amid push for racial justice

DETROIT (AP) — Americans have marked Juneteenth with new urgency amid protests demanding racial justice. The holiday commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans and is usually celebrated with parades and festivals. But Friday, it became a day of protest this year in the wake of nationwide demonstrations set off by George Floyd’s killing at the hands of Minneapolis police. Protesters marched over the Brooklyn Bridge, chanted “We want justice now!” near St. Louis’ Gateway Arch and stopped work at West Coast ports. Besides traditional cookouts and readings of the Emancipation Proclamation, Americans were marching, holding sit-ins or taking part in car caravan protests.

WILDFIRE LAWSUIT

2nd lawsuit filed against Oregon ranch over wildfire

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A second lawsuit has been filed against an Oregon ranch accused of causing millions of dollars in damages by negligently igniting a 2018 wildfire. The Capital Press reports the federal government filed a complaint claiming that J-Spear Ranch of Paisley, Oregon, started the Watson Creek Fire in the Fremont-Winema National Forest. A similar lawsuit was filed by a timber company last month. According to the federal government’s lawsuit, the fire claimed 59,000 acres, of which about 46,000 are administered by the U.S. Forest Service. The suit says it resulted in at least $14 million worth of losses in timber, habitat, water protection and environmental values, as well as fire suppression and rehabilitation costs.

POLICE BRUTALITY-OREGON-LAWSUIT

Lawsuit: Deputy pinned black boy with knee to neck in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The mother of a 12-year-old African American boy has filed a $300,000 lawsuit saying three Clackamas County Sheriff’s deputies pinned him down to the ground — one by pressing a knee on his neck. The incident happened in August, over nine months before the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police sparked national outrage. Lawyers for the boy say he committed no crimes and was a witness to a fight between two girls he didn’t know at Clackamas Town Center. Clackamas County Sheriff Craig Roberts said an investigation last year found no deputy placed a knee on the boy’s neck.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Brown: Masks to ‘become part of our daily lives’

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Beginning next Wednesday, Oregonians in some of the state’s most populous counties will be required to wear face masks when they are in public indoor spaces such as grocery stores and shops to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Although the new requirement is set to go into effect in less than a week, it remains unclear what repercussions people face if they do not follow it. Gov. Kate Brown said Thursday people won’t be ticketed or arrested for not wearing masks. The new face covering mandate pertains to residents in Clackamas, Hood River, Lincoln, Polk, Marion, Multnomah and Washington counties. Brown said the seven counties were chosen based on population density, the spread of coronavirus and the vulnerability of the communities.