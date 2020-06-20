Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-YAKIMA

COVID hot spot Yakima County exceeding hospital capacity

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Hospitals in Yakima County — which has the highest rate of COVID-19 infection in Washington state — are beyond capacity with sick patients. Virginia Mason Memorial hospital in Yakima, which holds more than 200 beds, had none available as of Thursday night, intensive care or otherwise, the Yakima Health District said in a statement late Friday. The Seattle Times reports at least 17 patients had already been transferred out of the county. That leaves a total of 61 individuals in hospital beds with positive COVID-19 diagnoses, the county’s highest to date. Yakima County remains Washington state’s hot spot for the virus. The county now represents 22% of all hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Washington (61 of 242 cases), a higher tally than King County.

JUNETEENTH RALLY-SEATTLE

Multiple Juneteenth celebrations happening in Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — Thousands of people marched in Seattle’s Central District Friday in one of several events in the city and region for Juneteenth, which is celebrated as the end of slavery in the United States. People walked past significant African-American landmarks Friday afternoon as part of the Juneteenth Freedom March, organized by the King County Equity Now Coalition. Also Friday, the Northwest African American Museum in Seattle joined five Black museums throughout the United States to create a virtual Juneteenth celebration.

BC-OR-AMERICA PROTESTS-OREGON

Protesters pull down George Washington statue in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Protesters who took to the streets in Portland, Oregon for the 22nd consecutive night tore down a statue of George Washington that was erected in the 1920s. The demonstrators placed a sticker on the head of the statue that read “You are on Native land” and also spray-painted the statue’s pedestal. The Portland Police Bureau said a smaller group split from several hundred peaceful protesters and threw hot dogs at police and cut a fence surrounding the Justice Center. Another group set a fire around the Washington statue before tearing it down. No one was arrested.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON STATE

Easing of COVID-19 restrictions in King County approved

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state’s most populous county has been approved to move into Phase 2 of reopening from Gov. Jay Inslee’s coronavirus restrictions. King County, which has about 2.2 million residents, will be allowed to relax rules for businesses like restaurants, barbers and retail operations. Health authorities announced Friday morning that King County was OK’d for Phase 2, while Island, Lewis and Mason counties will be allowed to transition to Phase 3. Inslee’s stay-home order began March 23 and is now being relaxed — gradually — across the state. More than 27,600 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Washington state and at least 1,255 have died.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-PRISON DEATH

Man incarcerated in Washington prison dies of coronavirus

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a man being held in a Washington prison that had a COVID-19 outbreak has died of the disease. The Seattle Times reports 63-year-old Victor Bueno died Wednesday after spending about three weeks in a hospital near Coyote Ridge Corrections Center, according to the Washington Department of Corrections. The agency says Bueno entered the state’s corrections system on Sept. 28, 2017, after violating a protection order out of Kitsap County. His estimated release date was Sept. 19.

RACISM-PUBLIC HEALTH CRISIS

Washington counties declare racism as a public health crisis

SEATTLE (AP) — The Board of Health departments in two Washington state counties have declared racism a public health crisis after worldwide protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. KING-TV reported that King and Pierce counties join governments across the country in recognizing racism as a public health crisis and taking steps toward racial equity. Officials say the decision comes as recent killings have prompted leaders to re-examine policies and practices that increase disparities linked to race. The declaration by King and Pierce county health departments means more resources for community organizations to address racial biases.

CAPSIZED BOAT-RESCUE

4 passengers rescued from capsized boat off Washington coast

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has rescued four people without injuries from rocks and crashing waves after their ship capsized off the coast of Washington state. The Bellingham Herald reported that a rescue helicopter hoisted the passengers on Tuesday from Cape Flattery on the northwest tip of the Olympic Peninsula. Authorities say Coast Guard watchstanders in Puget Sound received a distress call around 10 p.m. from the captain of a 28-foot-long vessel that was disabled and drifting near rocks. All four people aboard the ship were wearing life jackets and climbed onto a ledge shortly before the ship started to sink.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON-UNEMPLOYMENT

50 National Guard members start work on jobless aid backlog

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Fifty members of the National Guard have started training to help clear a backlog of unemployment benefit claims in Washington state. An additional 50 soldiers will join them in the coming weeks to help resolve identify verification issues in the wake of fraudulent claims paid out during the coronavirus pandemic. The issue of enhanced identification verification has come to the forefront since the state announced in May that it paid out up to $650 million through tens of thousands of fraudulent claims. As of this week, the state has recovered $350 million.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-AIR QUALITY

Air pollution reduced amid pandemic in Washington state

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state experts say reduced traffic and work commutes have likely lowered nitrogen dioxide pollution and improved people’s quality of life during the COVID-19 pandemic. University of Washington graduate student Bujin Bekbulat found in a study that the air quality followed trends attributed to the state’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order intended to limit the spread of COVID-19. Experts believe people will continue at least some of their practices established by COVID-19 after reopening. Experts recommended some of the ways to contribute to bettering the environment include eating less meat, gardening and cooking more, flying less, and buying local or not at all.

AMERICA PROTESTS-SEATTLE

Seattle police union expelled from large labor group

SEATTLE (AP) — The largest labor group in the Seattle area has expelled the city’s police union, saying the guild representing officers failed to address racism within its ranks. The vote Wednesday night by the King County Labor Council to exclude the Seattle Police Officers Guild comes after weeks of protests in the city over police brutality and racism following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. It’s also significant as the labor council is politically influential. Local elected leaders are reluctant to go against the umbrella group of more than 150 unions and 100,000 workers.