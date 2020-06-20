AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Saturday, Jun. 20.

Saturday, Jun. 20 – Wednesday, Jun. 24 ISOT 2020 – International Symposium on Smell and Taste

Location: Oregon Convention Center, 777 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://www.achems.org, https://twitter.com/AchemsInfo

Contacts: AChemS, info@achems.org, 1 952 646 2035

Monday, Jun. 22 11:30 AM Bipartisan legislators unveil bills to prevent ‘pandemic profiteering’ – Democratic Reps. Jan Schakowsky, Lloyd Doggett, Rosa DeLauro and Peter DeFazio, and Republican Rep. Francis Rooney unveil two pieces of bipartisan legislation to prevent ‘pandemic profiteering’, aimed at oversight of ‘the billions in taxpayer dollars poured into’ developing coronavirus (COVID-19) treatments and vaccines and ‘protecting patients from being price-gouged on those final products’, via press conference

Weblinks: https://schakowsky.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/janschakowsky

Contacts: Kate Stotesbery, Office of Rep. Lloyd Doggett, 1 202 225 4865; Miguel Ayala, Office of Rep. Jan Schakowsky, Miguel.Ayala@mail.house.gov, 1 202 374 1098;

RSVP for link