WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:Daily Game
6-4-4
(six, four, four)Hit 5
04-09-22-24-31
(four, nine, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $160,000Keno
01-02-10-13-19-32-34-37-38-45-46-50-51-53-57-65-72-74-75-79
(one, two, ten, thirteen, nineteen, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-five, forty-six, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-seven, sixty-five, seventy-two, seventy-four, seventy-five, seventy-nine)Lotto
04-06-09-32-39-40
(four, six, nine, thirty-two, thirty-nine, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $3.8 millionMatch 4
04-10-21-23
(four, ten, twenty-one, twenty-three)Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $35 millionPowerball
10-31-41-63-67, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 3
(ten, thirty-one, forty-one, sixty-three, sixty-seven; Powerball: five; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $25 million