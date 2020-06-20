WA Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Daily Game

6-4-4

(six, four, four)

Hit 5

04-09-22-24-31

(four, nine, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $160,000

Keno

01-02-10-13-19-32-34-37-38-45-46-50-51-53-57-65-72-74-75-79

(one, two, ten, thirteen, nineteen, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-five, forty-six, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-seven, sixty-five, seventy-two, seventy-four, seventy-five, seventy-nine)

Lotto

04-06-09-32-39-40

(four, six, nine, thirty-two, thirty-nine, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $3.8 million

Match 4

04-10-21-23

(four, ten, twenty-one, twenty-three)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $35 million

Powerball

10-31-41-63-67, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 3

(ten, thirty-one, forty-one, sixty-three, sixty-seven; Powerball: five; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $25 million