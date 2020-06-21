Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Court documents say authorities used cellphone information from the now-deceased uncle of two missing Idaho children to find the youths’ bodies on a rural property this month. Police found the remains of 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and her brother, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow, on June 9 after months of searching. They hadn’t been seen since September, and investigators said the children’s mother Lori Vallow Daybell and her husband Chad Daybell lied to police about their whereabouts. KBOI reports that according to court documents released late Friday, the FBI tracked the cellphone of Alex Cox, Vallow’s brother, on Daybell’s property four times during the month of September.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Trump administration is supporting Idaho’s new law banning transgender women from competing in women’s sports. It’s the first law of its kind in the nation and the U.S. Department of Justice backed it in a court filing Friday. Department lawyers say a federal court considering a challenge to the ban should conclude the law complies with the U.S. Constitution. The American Civil Liberties Union and the Legal Voice group filed a lawsuit in April saying the law is discriminatory and an invasion of privacy. They also say the ban set to start July 1 violates a landmark 1972 U.S. law banning sex discrimination in education.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — State officials say a lawsuit seeking more time to collect signatures for an education funding ballot initiative should be thrown out. The Idaho attorney general’s office in a filing submitted to U.S. District Court on Thursday says the Reclaim Idaho group’s own decisions and delays in taking action caused it to miss the May 1 deadline to gather the required signatures to get the initiative on the November ballot. Reclaim Idaho in the lawsuit filed earlier this month contends that emergency orders from Republican Gov. Brad Little during the coronavirus pandemic unconstitutionally limited the group’s signature collecting ability. A hearing on the case is scheduled for next Tuesday.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — State officials say new unemployment claims dropped 8% last week to 3,631 when compared to the week before that. The Idaho Department of Labor also said Thursday that the number of people requesting a benefit payment with a continued claim dropped 23% to 36,764. That’s the largest drop in six consecutive weeks of declines. The agency says it paid out a record $86 million in claims last week. Idaho’s economy started shedding jobs in March when the coronavirus entered the state and Gov. Brad Little issued a stay-at-home order. Restrictions have been lifted gradually over the last six weeks as Little seeks to reopen the state during the pandemic.