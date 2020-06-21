Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Court documents say authorities used cellphone information from the now-deceased uncle of two missing Idaho children to find the youths’ bodies on a rural property this month. Police found the remains of 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and her brother, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow, on June 9 after months of searching. They hadn’t been seen since September, and investigators said the children’s mother Lori Vallow Daybell and her husband Chad Daybell lied to police about their whereabouts. KBOI reports that according to court documents released late Friday, the FBI tracked the cellphone of Alex Cox, Vallow’s brother, on Daybell’s property four times during the month of September.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say a woman was shot to death and a man was injured in Northeast Portland. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 23-year-old Evelin Navarro Barajas died at the scene. Police say they were called to Killingsworth Street and Cully Boulevard around 11:50 p.m. Thursday. Police say officers found Navarro Barajas and a man who was shot. Police said the man, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Police have not identified any suspects or given any more information about the shooting.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Spokane, Washington, man was arrested at an Oregon truck stop after authorities say he held a woman against her will and assaulted her while traveling. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 49-year-old Lanny Bieroth is accused of second-degree kidnapping. He’s being held in the Multnomah County Detention Center in Portland on $250,000 bail. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer. Deputies responded to the Troutdale truck stop late Wednesday where the woman reported she was held and assaulted as they traveled from California, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office says she escaped and got to safety inside a convenience store. Deputies found Bieroth in a semi-truck and arrested him.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Large crowds gathered for events Friday in the Portland, Oregon metropolitan region to celebrate Juneteenth, a holiday that commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. A rally was planned around a fountain alongside the Willamette River in downtown Portland, as well as a Juneteenth block party and a children’s march. Portland this week designated June 19 a paid holiday for city workers and Gov. Kate Brown plans to introduce a bill to make it a state holiday. Hundreds showed up at a march in North Portland.