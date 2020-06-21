Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Demonstrators have defaced and toppled statues and busts of former U.S. presidents, a Spanish missionary and Confederate figures as protests against police brutality and racism continued across the country. In San Francisco, the demonstrators tore down the representations of Ulysses Grant, the missionary Junipero Serra and Francis Scott Key, who wrote “The Star Spangled Banner.” The scene was repeated in Washington, D.C., and elsewhere. In Seattle, pre-dawn violence erupted Saturday in a park in a protest zone largely that has been abandoned by police. One person was fatally shot and another critically injured. The suspect or suspects were at large.

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Gov. Jay Inslee says he will issue a proclamation ordering Yakima County residents to wear masks while in public places in an effort to halt the spike of coronavirus cases there. Inslee said Saturday the proclamation will come in the next several days and that it will be a legal requirement that businesses not sell products to customer who don’t wear face coverings. He says cases could double there in the next two weeks if dramatic actions weren’t taken. Officials at Virginia Mason Memorial hospital in Yakima, which holds more than 200 beds, say the facility has no available beds and that 22 patients have been sent to Seattle for care.

SEATTLE (AP) — A shooting in Seattle’s protest zone has left one person dead and another critically injured. Authorities say the shooting before dawn Saturday happened in the area known as CHOP, which stands for Capitol Hill Occupied Protest. Police say officers responded, but they were met by a violent crowd that prevented officers’ “safe access to the victims.” Video released by police appears to show officers saying they want to get to the victim as people yell at them that the victim is already gone. Harborview Medical Center spokesperson Susan Gregg says two males with gunshot wounds arrived in private vehicles at the hospital and that a 19-year-old man died and the other male was in critical condition.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Court documents say authorities used cellphone information from the now-deceased uncle of two missing Idaho children to find the youths’ bodies on a rural property this month. Police found the remains of 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and her brother, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow, on June 9 after months of searching. They hadn’t been seen since September, and investigators said the children’s mother Lori Vallow Daybell and her husband Chad Daybell lied to police about their whereabouts. KBOI reports that according to court documents released late Friday, the FBI tracked the cellphone of Alex Cox, Vallow’s brother, on Daybell’s property four times during the month of September.