Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

IDAHO-MISSING CHILDREN

Documents: Cellphone pings helped find children’s bodies

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Court documents say authorities used cellphone information from the now-deceased uncle of two missing Idaho children to find the youths’ bodies on a rural property this month. Police found the remains of 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and her brother, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow, on June 9 after months of searching. They hadn’t been seen since September, and investigators said the children’s mother Lori Vallow Daybell and her husband Chad Daybell lied to police about their whereabouts. KBOI reports that according to court documents released late Friday, the FBI tracked the cellphone of Alex Cox, Vallow’s brother, on Daybell’s property four times during the month of September.

WOMAN KILLED

Woman shot to death in Northeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say a woman was shot to death and a man was injured in Northeast Portland. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 23-year-old Evelin Navarro Barajas died at the scene. Police say they were called to Killingsworth Street and Cully Boulevard around 11:50 p.m. Thursday. Police say officers found Navarro Barajas and a man who was shot. Police said the man, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Police have not identified any suspects or given any more information about the shooting.

KIDNAPPING ARREST

Man arrested at Oregon truck stop on suspicion of kidnapping

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Spokane, Washington, man was arrested at an Oregon truck stop after authorities say he held a woman against her will and assaulted her while traveling. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 49-year-old Lanny Bieroth is accused of second-degree kidnapping. He’s being held in the Multnomah County Detention Center in Portland on $250,000 bail. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer. Deputies responded to the Troutdale truck stop late Wednesday where the woman reported she was held and assaulted as they traveled from California, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office says she escaped and got to safety inside a convenience store. Deputies found Bieroth in a semi-truck and arrested him.

JUNETEENTH RALLY-PORTLAND

‘This is beautiful’ – Juneteenth rally, march in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Large crowds gathered for events Friday in the Portland, Oregon metropolitan region to celebrate Juneteenth, a holiday that commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. A rally was planned around a fountain alongside the Willamette River in downtown Portland, as well as a Juneteenth block party and a children’s march. Portland this week designated June 19 a paid holiday for city workers and Gov. Kate Brown plans to introduce a bill to make it a state holiday. Hundreds showed up at a march in North Portland.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon’s coronavirus case count increases by 206

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The state’s coronavirus cases increased by 206 on Friday, the Oregon Health Authority announced. The total number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus in Oregon is 6,572. In addition, another person died from the disease, raising the state’s death toll to 188. Many of the new cases, 49, were in Multnomah County, the state’s most populous county. Multnomah County, home to Portland, was approved by Gov. Kate Brown to implement the phase 1 reopening plan Friday.

BC-OR-AMERICA PROTESTS-OREGON

Protesters pull down George Washington statue in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Protesters who took to the streets in Portland, Oregon for the 22nd consecutive night tore down a statue of George Washington that was erected in the 1920s. The demonstrators placed a sticker on the head of the statue that read “You are on Native land” and also spray-painted the statue’s pedestal. The Portland Police Bureau said a smaller group split from several hundred peaceful protesters and threw hot dogs at police and cut a fence surrounding the Justice Center. Another group set a fire around the Washington statue before tearing it down. No one was arrested.

COUNTER-PROTESTERS INDICTED

2 indicted, accused of pointing guns at Medford protesters

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — A Jackson County grand jury has indicted two people who allegedly pointed guns at demonstrators who were marching in Medford to protest racism following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The Mail Tribune reports a grand jury on Thursday indicted David Westmoreland and Marcella Welch of Medford on felony weapons and misdemeanor menacing charges. They are accused of brandishing firearms against Black Lives Matter demonstrators during marches, according to Deputy District Attorney Patrick Green. It wasn’t immediately known if they have lawyers.

AMERICA PROTESTS

Juneteenth takes on new meaning amid push for racial justice

DETROIT (AP) — Americans have marked Juneteenth with new urgency amid protests demanding racial justice. The holiday commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans and is usually celebrated with parades and festivals. But Friday, it became a day of protest this year in the wake of nationwide demonstrations set off by George Floyd’s killing at the hands of Minneapolis police. Protesters marched over the Brooklyn Bridge, chanted “We want justice now!” near St. Louis’ Gateway Arch and stopped work at West Coast ports. Besides traditional cookouts and readings of the Emancipation Proclamation, Americans were marching, holding sit-ins or taking part in car caravan protests.