Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

Statues toppled throughout US in protests against racism

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Demonstrators have defaced and toppled statues and busts of former U.S. presidents, a Spanish missionary and Confederate figures as protests against police brutality and racism continued across the country. In San Francisco, the demonstrators tore down the representations of Ulysses Grant, the missionary Junipero Serra and Francis Scott Key, who wrote “The Star Spangled Banner.” The scene was repeated in Washington, D.C., and elsewhere. In Seattle, pre-dawn violence erupted Saturday in a park in a protest zone largely that has been abandoned by police. One person was fatally shot and another critically injured. The suspect or suspects were at large.

Gov. to require masks in Yakima County as virus cases spike

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Gov. Jay Inslee says he will issue a proclamation ordering Yakima County residents to wear masks while in public places in an effort to halt the spike of coronavirus cases there. Inslee said Saturday the proclamation will come in the next several days and that it will be a legal requirement that businesses not sell products to customer who don’t wear face coverings. He says cases could double there in the next two weeks if dramatic actions weren’t taken. Officials at Virginia Mason Memorial hospital in Yakima, which holds more than 200 beds, say the facility has no available beds and that 22 patients have been sent to Seattle for care.

Shooting in Seattle protest zone leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

SEATTLE (AP) — A shooting in Seattle’s protest zone has left one person dead and another critically injured. Authorities say the shooting before dawn Saturday happened in the area known as CHOP, which stands for Capitol Hill Occupied Protest. Police say officers responded, but they were met by a violent crowd that prevented officers’ “safe access to the victims.” Video released by police appears to show officers saying they want to get to the victim as people yell at them that the victim is already gone. Harborview Medical Center spokesperson Susan Gregg says two males with gunshot wounds arrived in private vehicles at the hospital and that a 19-year-old man died and the other male was in critical condition.

Documents: Cellphone pings helped find children’s bodies

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Court documents say authorities used cellphone information from the now-deceased uncle of two missing Idaho children to find the youths’ bodies on a rural property this month. Police found the remains of 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and her brother, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow, on June 9 after months of searching. They hadn’t been seen since September, and investigators said the children’s mother Lori Vallow Daybell and her husband Chad Daybell lied to police about their whereabouts. KBOI reports that according to court documents released late Friday, the FBI tracked the cellphone of Alex Cox, Vallow’s brother, on Daybell’s property four times during the month of September.

Layoffs climb in Washington aviation industry amid pandemic

SEATTLE (AP) — Job losses in Washington state’s aviation sector are increasing as the coronavirus pandemic continues. The Seattle Times reports Swissport, which provides ground handling and fueling services for airlines, is laying off almost 300 workers at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport with 131 labeled as permanent. Toray Composites America announced 146 layoffs at its Frederickson plant near Tacoma, which has a workforce of roughly 600. The company supplies Boeing with the carbon fiber material for its composite airplane structures on the 787 and 777. Boeing plans to cut almost 10,000 jobs. While some of those cuts will be achieved through voluntary buyouts and retirements, the jet maker has issued July 31 layoff notices to 5,798 workers.

Bags containing human remains found on Seattle beach

SEATTLE (AP) — Several bags containing human remains have been found on a beach in West Seattle. The Seattle Police Department says police responded Friday afternoon to a call about a suspicious bag near the water by Alki Avenue Southwest. Police say another bag was located in the water and both were found have human remains inside. Detectives are working with the King County Medical Examiner’s Office as an investigation proceeds.

Man arrested at Oregon truck stop on suspicion of kidnapping

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Spokane, Washington, man was arrested at an Oregon truck stop after authorities say he held a woman against her will and assaulted her while traveling. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 49-year-old Lanny Bieroth is accused of second-degree kidnapping. He’s being held in the Multnomah County Detention Center in Portland on $250,000 bail. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer. Deputies responded to the Troutdale truck stop late Wednesday where the woman reported she was held and assaulted as they traveled from California, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office says she escaped and got to safety inside a convenience store. Deputies found Bieroth in a semi-truck and arrested him.

COVID hot spot Yakima County exceeding hospital capacity

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Hospitals in Yakima County — which has the highest rate of COVID-19 infection in Washington state — are beyond capacity with sick patients. Virginia Mason Memorial hospital in Yakima, which holds more than 200 beds, had none available as of Thursday night, intensive care or otherwise, the Yakima Health District said in a statement late Friday. The Seattle Times reports at least 17 patients had already been transferred out of the county. That leaves a total of 61 individuals in hospital beds with positive COVID-19 diagnoses, the county’s highest to date. Yakima County remains Washington state’s hot spot for the virus. The county now represents 22% of all hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Washington (61 of 242 cases), a higher tally than King County.

Multiple Juneteenth celebrations happening in Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — Thousands of people marched in Seattle’s Central District Friday in one of several events in the city and region for Juneteenth, which is celebrated as the end of slavery in the United States. People walked past significant African-American landmarks Friday afternoon as part of the Juneteenth Freedom March, organized by the King County Equity Now Coalition. Also Friday, the Northwest African American Museum in Seattle joined five Black museums throughout the United States to create a virtual Juneteenth celebration.

Protesters pull down George Washington statue in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Protesters who took to the streets in Portland, Oregon for the 22nd consecutive night tore down a statue of George Washington that was erected in the 1920s. The demonstrators placed a sticker on the head of the statue that read “You are on Native land” and also spray-painted the statue’s pedestal. The Portland Police Bureau said a smaller group split from several hundred peaceful protesters and threw hot dogs at police and cut a fence surrounding the Justice Center. Another group set a fire around the Washington statue before tearing it down. No one was arrested.