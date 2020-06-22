Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities working in an unincorporated area near North Plains say they believe they have found the body of a 20-year-old woman reported missing in December. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says detectives believe the remains of Allyson Watterson were found in an area where a property owner had been clearing brush. Watterson was reported missing in North Plains, outside of Portland, by her boyfriend’s father, who claimed Watterson and Benjamin Garland were hiking when the couple became separated in the woods. The sheriff’s office says it is continuing its investigation.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A peaceful protest in Portland against racial injustice turned violent early Sunday after baton-wielding police used flash-bang grenades to disperse demonstrators throwing bottles, cans and rocks at officers. The clash occurred near the Justice Center downtown after a peaceful demonstration that lasted several hours. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and Portland police arrested several people after a group of protesters pulled down a fence cordoning off the center, tossed objects including fireworks at officers and ignored repeated warnings to disperse. It said some people shined lasers into the eyes of deputies. KOIN-TV reports the demonstration was the 23rd consecutive day of protests against police brutality and racism.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Spectators in North Carolina’s capital cheered Sunday morning as work crews finished the job started by protesters Friday night and removed a Confederate statue from the top of a 75-foot monument. News outlets reported that work crews acting on the order of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper removed the statue Sunday morning and began taking down the obelisk on which it stood. Sunday’s work follows the removal of two other Confederate statues on the state Capitol grounds on Saturday. Meanwhile, the American Museum of Natural History in New York will remove a prominent statue of Theodore Roosevelt from its entrance after years of objections that it symbolizes colonial expansion and racial discrimination.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Court documents say authorities used cellphone information from the now-deceased uncle of two missing Idaho children to find the youths’ bodies on a rural property this month. Police found the remains of 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and her brother, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow, on June 9 after months of searching. They hadn’t been seen since September, and investigators said the children’s mother Lori Vallow Daybell and her husband Chad Daybell lied to police about their whereabouts. KBOI reports that according to court documents released late Friday, the FBI tracked the cellphone of Alex Cox, Vallow’s brother, on Daybell’s property four times during the month of September.