Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Police say one person has been wounded in the second shooting in Seattle’s protest zone in less than 48 hours. The shooting happened late Sunday night in the area near Seattle’s downtown known as CHOP, for “Capitol Hill Occupied Protest.” Police tweeted that one person was at a hospital with a gunshot wound. A hospital spokesperson says that the person was in serious condition. A pre-dawn shooting Saturday had left a 19-year-old man dead and another person critically injured. No arrests in that shooting had been made as of Sunday. Further details weren’t immediately available.

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Gov. Jay Inslee says he will issue a proclamation ordering Yakima County residents to wear masks while in public places in an effort to halt the spike of coronavirus cases there. Inslee said Saturday the proclamation will come in the next several days and that it will be a legal requirement that businesses not sell products to customer who don’t wear face coverings. He says cases could double there in the next two weeks if dramatic actions weren’t taken. Officials at Virginia Mason Memorial hospital in Yakima, which holds more than 200 beds, say the facility has no available beds and that 22 patients have been sent to Seattle for care.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Court documents say authorities used cellphone information from the now-deceased uncle of two missing Idaho children to find the youths’ bodies on a rural property this month. Police found the remains of 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and her brother, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow, on June 9 after months of searching. They hadn’t been seen since September, and investigators said the children’s mother Lori Vallow Daybell and her husband Chad Daybell lied to police about their whereabouts. KBOI reports that according to court documents released late Friday, the FBI tracked the cellphone of Alex Cox, Vallow’s brother, on Daybell’s property four times during the month of September.

SEATTLE (AP) — Job losses in Washington state’s aviation sector are increasing as the coronavirus pandemic continues. The Seattle Times reports Swissport, which provides ground handling and fueling services for airlines, is laying off almost 300 workers at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport with 131 labeled as permanent. Toray Composites America announced 146 layoffs at its Frederickson plant near Tacoma, which has a workforce of roughly 600. The company supplies Boeing with the carbon fiber material for its composite airplane structures on the 787 and 777. Boeing plans to cut almost 10,000 jobs. While some of those cuts will be achieved through voluntary buyouts and retirements, the jet maker has issued July 31 layoff notices to 5,798 workers.