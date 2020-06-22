Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

MISSING WOMAN-OREGON

Remains may be those of Oregon woman missing since December

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities working in an unincorporated area near North Plains say they believe they have found the body of a 20-year-old woman reported missing in December. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says detectives believe the remains of Allyson Watterson were found in an area where a property owner had been clearing brush. Watterson was reported missing in North Plains, outside of Portland, by her boyfriend’s father, who claimed Watterson and Benjamin Garland were hiking when the couple became separated in the woods. The sheriff’s office says it is continuing its investigation.

AMERICA PROTESTS-PORTLAND

Police: Several arrests early Sunday at Portland protest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A peaceful protest in Portland against racial injustice turned violent early Sunday after baton-wielding police used flash-bang grenades to disperse demonstrators throwing bottles, cans and rocks at officers. The clash occurred near the Justice Center downtown after a peaceful demonstration that lasted several hours. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and Portland police arrested several people after a group of protesters pulled down a fence cordoning off the center, tossed objects including fireworks at officers and ignored repeated warnings to disperse. It said some people shined lasers into the eyes of deputies. KOIN-TV reports the demonstration was the 23rd consecutive day of protests against police brutality and racism.

AP-US-AMERICA-PROTESTS

While Confederate statues come down, other symbols targeted

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Spectators in North Carolina’s capital cheered Sunday morning as work crews finished the job started by protesters Friday night and removed a Confederate statue from the top of a 75-foot monument. News outlets reported that work crews acting on the order of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper removed the statue Sunday morning and began taking down the obelisk on which it stood. Sunday’s work follows the removal of two other Confederate statues on the state Capitol grounds on Saturday. Meanwhile, the American Museum of Natural History in New York will remove a prominent statue of Theodore Roosevelt from its entrance after years of objections that it symbolizes colonial expansion and racial discrimination.

IDAHO-MISSING CHILDREN

Documents: Cellphone pings helped find children’s bodies

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Court documents say authorities used cellphone information from the now-deceased uncle of two missing Idaho children to find the youths’ bodies on a rural property this month. Police found the remains of 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and her brother, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow, on June 9 after months of searching. They hadn’t been seen since September, and investigators said the children’s mother Lori Vallow Daybell and her husband Chad Daybell lied to police about their whereabouts. KBOI reports that according to court documents released late Friday, the FBI tracked the cellphone of Alex Cox, Vallow’s brother, on Daybell’s property four times during the month of September.

WOMAN KILLED

Woman shot to death in Northeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say a woman was shot to death and a man was injured in Northeast Portland. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 23-year-old Evelin Navarro Barajas died at the scene. Police say they were called to Killingsworth Street and Cully Boulevard around 11:50 p.m. Thursday. Police say officers found Navarro Barajas and a man who was shot. Police said the man, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Police have not identified any suspects or given any more information about the shooting.

KIDNAPPING ARREST

Man arrested at Oregon truck stop on suspicion of kidnapping

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Spokane, Washington, man was arrested at an Oregon truck stop after authorities say he held a woman against her will and assaulted her while traveling. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 49-year-old Lanny Bieroth is accused of second-degree kidnapping. He’s being held in the Multnomah County Detention Center in Portland on $250,000 bail. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer. Deputies responded to the Troutdale truck stop late Wednesday where the woman reported she was held and assaulted as they traveled from California, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office says she escaped and got to safety inside a convenience store. Deputies found Bieroth in a semi-truck and arrested him.

JUNETEENTH RALLY-PORTLAND

‘This is beautiful’ – Juneteenth rally, march in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Large crowds gathered for events Friday in the Portland, Oregon metropolitan region to celebrate Juneteenth, a holiday that commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. A rally was planned around a fountain alongside the Willamette River in downtown Portland, as well as a Juneteenth block party and a children’s march. Portland this week designated June 19 a paid holiday for city workers and Gov. Kate Brown plans to introduce a bill to make it a state holiday. Hundreds showed up at a march in North Portland.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon’s coronavirus case count increases by 206

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The state’s coronavirus cases increased by 206 on Friday, the Oregon Health Authority announced. The total number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus in Oregon is 6,572. In addition, another person died from the disease, raising the state’s death toll to 188. Many of the new cases, 49, were in Multnomah County, the state’s most populous county. Multnomah County, home to Portland, was approved by Gov. Kate Brown to implement the phase 1 reopening plan Friday.