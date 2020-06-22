AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Monday, Jun. 22.

Tuesday, Jun. 23 – Thursday, Jun. 25 NewSpace conference – Space Frontier Foundation NewSpace conference, focusing on the near-term and long-term potential and challenges of the emerging commercial space industry

Location: Hyatt Regency Lake Washington at Seattle’s Southport, 1053 Lake Washington Blvd N, Renton, WA

Weblinks: http://newspace.spacefrontier.org/, https://twitter.com/NewSpaceCon

Contacts: Space Frontier Foundation press, press@spacefrontier.org

CORPORATE DATA

Tuesday, Jun. 23 8:00 AM Analyst Day Webcast

Weblinks: https://investor.avalara.com/press-releases/events-and-presentations/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/avalara

Contacts: Greg McDowell, Avalara Investor Relations , investor@avalara.com, 1 206 641 2425

Wednesday, Jun. 24 – Thursday, Jun. 25 AEE West Coast Energy Management Congress – AEE West Coast Energy Management Congress (EMC) – energy conference and technology expo

Location: Washington State Convention Center, 800 Convention Pl, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.aeecenter.org/Shows/, https://twitter.com/AEE

Contacts: Association of Energy Engineers, info@aeecenter.org, 1 770 447 5083 x 210