BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

RACIAL INJUSTICE VIOLENT SUMMER?

CHICAGO — A spate of shootings over the past several days has law enforcement on edge, with some warning that a turbulent brew of a pandemic, protests against racism, historic surges in gun sales and a rancorous election year could make it an especially deadly summer. By Lisa Marie Pane and Kathleen Foody. SENT: 1,000 words. With AP photos and AP video.

RACIAL INJUSTICE SEATTLE

SEATTLE – Seattle police are investigating another shooting that happened near the city’s “occupied” protest zone. By Lisa Baumann. SENT: 370 words. With AP photos.

AMAZON CARBON FOOTPRINT

NEW YORK — Amazon said Tuesday that its carbon footprint rose 15% last year, even as it launched initiatives to reduce its harm on the environment. By Joseph Pisani. SENT: 360 words. With AP photos.

SPORTS

NWSL CHALLENGE CUP ROSTERS

U.S. national team players Megan Rapinoe, Tobin Heath and Christen Press have opted out of the National Women’s Soccer League tournament kicking off this weekend in Utah. By Anne M. Peterson. SENT: 500 words.

IN BRIEF

EWU NO CONFIDENCE VOTE: EWU faculty senate votes no confidence in school president over financial crisis.

FIREFIGHTERS VIRUS PREPARATIONS: Washington firefighters prepare for wildfires amid virus.

STARBUCKS IMPOSSIBLE SAUSAGE: Starbucks adds plant-based meat to US menu.