Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s coronavirus case numbers increased by 514 people during the weekend and Monday, officials reported. A quarter of the new cases are based in Multnomah County, where officials say a majority of the spread is occurring among “close social networks.” Multnomah, which is Oregon’s most populous county and home to Portland, implemented phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan Friday. Hood River, Marion, and Polk Counties also entered new reopening phases Friday. While health officials reiterated Monday they expect an increase in cases during reopening, the goal remains to minimize the number of people hospitalized. Currently, there are 93 people, who have tested positive for coronavirus Oregon, who are in the hospital — 24 of those patients are on ventilators.

PORTLAND, ore. (AP) — The man convicted of killing two men and injuring a third on a MAX light rail train in Portland, Oregon, in 2017 is set to be sentenced Tuesday at Multnomah County Circuit Court. Jeremy Christian was found guilty earlier this year on 12 counts, including those murders and attempted murder, as well as assault and intimidation. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that sentencing was originally scheduled for March but was canceled and rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Christian could face a prison sentence of life without the possibility of parole. At a minimum, he faces at least life in prison with the possibility of parole after 30 years.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Multiple arrests were made while demonstrators gathered outside the Justice Center in downtown, Portland, Oregon, Sunday night as protests have continued in Oregon’s largest city for a month.Authorities did not immediately say how many people were arrested.KOIN reports demonstrators refused to leave the street outside the Justice Center and the Portland Police Bureau’s Central Precinct. Police say plastic bottles were thrown at them while making more arrests.Demonstrators have gathered in Portland almost every night since George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis on May 25.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities working in an unincorporated area near North Plains say they believe they have found the body of a 20-year-old woman reported missing in December. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says detectives believe the remains of Allyson Watterson were found in an area where a property owner had been clearing brush. Watterson was reported missing in North Plains, outside of Portland, by her boyfriend’s father, who claimed Watterson and Benjamin Garland were hiking when the couple became separated in the woods. The sheriff’s office says it is continuing its investigation.