Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle’s mayor says the city will move to wind down the “occupied” protest zone following two recent shootings, including one that left a man dead. Mayor Jenny Durkan said at a news conference Monday that officials are working with the community to bring the “Capitol Hill Occupied Protest” zone to an end after two weeks. The mayor said the violence was distracting from changes sought by thousands of peaceful protesters opposing racial inequity and police brutality. Durkan also said police will soon return to a police station that the department largely abandoned in the area after clashes with protesters following George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police.

PORTLAND, ore. (AP) — The man convicted of killing two men and injuring a third on a MAX light rail train in Portland, Oregon, in 2017 is set to be sentenced Tuesday at Multnomah County Circuit Court. Jeremy Christian was found guilty earlier this year on 12 counts, including those murders and attempted murder, as well as assault and intimidation. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that sentencing was originally scheduled for March but was canceled and rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Christian could face a prison sentence of life without the possibility of parole. At a minimum, he faces at least life in prison with the possibility of parole after 30 years.

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — The coronavirus is hitting agricultural Yakima County, Washington, hard, with cases surging far faster than elsewhere in the state. The virus has caused turmoil in the farm and food processing industry, where some fearful workers staged wildcat strikes recently to demand that employers provide safer working conditions. Efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 among the county’s 250,000 residents have so far failed. Yakima County is the only one in Washington that has remained in Phase One lockdown, the harshest stage. While most of the rest of the state is starting to reopen, most businesses remain closed in the county. Gov. Jay Inslee says many people aren’t wearing masks.

FORKS, Wash. (AP) — A small plane made an emergency landing on U.S. Highway 101 on the Olympic Peninsula. That’s according to the Washington State Patrol. Troopers and medics responded to the scene Sunday but the small fixed-wing experimental plane was able to land safely. The pilot was uninjured, and was able to maneuver the aircraft off the main roadway so that it was not blocking traffic. It is unknown if the aircraft suffered mechanical or electrical failure at this time. WSP reports everyone onboard is safe.