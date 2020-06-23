Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

UNDATED (AP) — College baseball players who had their seasons end abruptly in March are finding it challenging to stay sharp. That’s largely because the coronavirus pandemic has forced most summer leagues to shut down. That leaves the players to their own devices to get in workouts and do baseball drills. Even if they do play summer ball, the season will be short. Clemson coach Monte Lee says he’s worried about players being overzealous when they return to campus for fall practices. Lee said he plans to have his players ramp up slowly because their routines have been disrupted.

UNDATED (AP) — A group of black Major League Soccer players has formed a coalition to address systemic racism in their communities and to try to bring about change within the league. The coalition is the result of an Instagram group that began after the death of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police, which spawned a wave of nationwide protests against racism and policy brutality. The group started by Toronto FC defender Justin Morrow grew to some 70 MLS players who decided to act. The Black Players Coalition of MLS was the result.