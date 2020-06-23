Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

MISSING KIDS-IDAHO

Documents: Mom called kids ‘zombies’ before their deaths

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Newly released court documents in the case of two kids who were found dead in rural Idaho reveal allegations that their mother believed they were zombies and that she was on a mission to rid the world of such creatures. Police found the remains of 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and her 7-year-old brother Joshua “JJ” Vallow on June 9 after months of searching. Their mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, and her new husband Chad Daybell, are behind bars. They’re fighting their charges. Investigators say Lori Daybell’s longtime friend Melanie Gibb says the mom told her the kids had become zombies with “dark spirits” inhabiting their bodies.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

Idaho sees sharp increase in coronavirus cases

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho is experiencing a sharp increase in confirmed coronavirus cases, with 544 new cases reported in a five-day span. A Johns Hopkins University tally shows that brings the state’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to more than 4,000. The state is currently in the fourth and final stage of Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s reopening plan, with gatherings of more than 50 people allowed. Last week, the governor indicated he may consider taking a regional, rather than statewide, approach when it comes to whether to order new coronavirus-related restrictions.

CALIFORNIA TRAVEL BAN-IDAHO

California bans state-paid travel to Idaho over new laws

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Attorney General Xavier Becerra has added Idaho to a list of 11 other states where state-funded travel isn’t allowed because he determined that they violate a California law. That 2017 law is intended to guard against discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression. Becerra on Monday cited two new laws that he says allow discrimination against transgender people. One repeals protections enabling transgender students to compete on athletic teams consistent with their gender identity. The second bars amending birth certificates so they are consistent with the person’s gender identity. Idaho Gov. Brad Little says they are not discriminatory.

PRIMARY TURNOUT

Idaho state primary has highest recorded turnout in decades

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) — The 2020 Idaho primary has resulted in the state’s highest voter turnout in decades in an election conducted entirely though mail-in voting for the first time. The Times-News reports the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office says 335,037 residents voted in the statewide primary. Voting took place using mail-in ballots due to restrictions resulting from the coronavirus pandemic. The voter turnout of 36.94% was the highest in an Idaho primary since a 41.34% turnout in 1980. There were 906,877 registered voters at the time of the election, an increase of about 19% from 2016.

INVESTMENT FRAUD-SENTENCE

Former investment firm CEO sentenced for defrauding clients

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The former head of an Idaho investment firm has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for wire fraud after prosecutors said he over-billed clients by more than $9 million. Forty-nine-year-old David Hansen was sentenced on Friday. He was the majority owner and CEO of the Idaho Falls-based Yellowstone Partners LLC in 2018 when he was charged with wire fraud. He later pleaded guilty and agreed to pay restitution. That amount will be set during a hearing later this month.

IDAHO-MISSING CHILDREN

Documents: Cellphone pings helped find children’s bodies

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Court documents say authorities used cellphone information from the now-deceased uncle of two missing Idaho children to find the youths’ bodies on a rural property this month. Police found the remains of 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and her brother, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow, on June 9 after months of searching. They hadn’t been seen since September, and investigators said the children’s mother Lori Vallow Daybell and her husband Chad Daybell lied to police about their whereabouts. KBOI reports that according to court documents released late Friday, the FBI tracked the cellphone of Alex Cox, Vallow’s brother, on Daybell’s property four times during the month of September.