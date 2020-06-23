Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

COVID-19 spreads in ‘close social networks’ as state reopens

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s coronavirus case numbers increased by 514 people during the weekend and Monday, officials reported. A quarter of the new cases are based in Multnomah County, where officials say a majority of the spread is occurring among “close social networks.” Multnomah, which is Oregon’s most populous county and home to Portland, implemented phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan Friday. Hood River, Marion, and Polk Counties also entered new reopening phases Friday. While health officials reiterated Monday they expect an increase in cases during reopening, the goal remains to minimize the number of people hospitalized. Currently, there are 93 people, who have tested positive for coronavirus Oregon, who are in the hospital — 24 of those patients are on ventilators.

PORTLAND TRAIN STABBINGS

Sentencing for man convicted in light rail train killings

PORTLAND, ore. (AP) — The man convicted of killing two men and injuring a third on a MAX light rail train in Portland, Oregon, in 2017 is set to be sentenced Tuesday at Multnomah County Circuit Court. Jeremy Christian was found guilty earlier this year on 12 counts, including those murders and attempted murder, as well as assault and intimidation. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that sentencing was originally scheduled for March but was canceled and rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Christian could face a prison sentence of life without the possibility of parole. At a minimum, he faces at least life in prison with the possibility of parole after 30 years.

AMERICA PROTESTS-OREGON

Multiple arrests as protests continue in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Multiple arrests were made while demonstrators gathered outside the Justice Center in downtown, Portland, Oregon, Sunday night as protests have continued in Oregon’s largest city for a month.Authorities did not immediately say how many people were arrested.KOIN reports demonstrators refused to leave the street outside the Justice Center and the Portland Police Bureau’s Central Precinct. Police say plastic bottles were thrown at them while making more arrests.Demonstrators have gathered in Portland almost every night since George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis on May 25.

MISSING WOMAN-OREGON

Remains may be those of Oregon woman missing since December

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities working in an unincorporated area near North Plains say they believe they have found the body of a 20-year-old woman reported missing in December. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says detectives believe the remains of Allyson Watterson were found in an area where a property owner had been clearing brush. Watterson was reported missing in North Plains, outside of Portland, by her boyfriend’s father, who claimed Watterson and Benjamin Garland were hiking when the couple became separated in the woods. The sheriff’s office says it is continuing its investigation.

AMERICA PROTESTS-PORTLAND

Police: Several arrests early Sunday at Portland protest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A peaceful protest in Portland against racial injustice turned violent early Sunday after baton-wielding police used flash-bang grenades to disperse demonstrators throwing bottles, cans and rocks at officers. The clash occurred near the Justice Center downtown after a peaceful demonstration that lasted several hours. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and Portland police arrested several people after a group of protesters pulled down a fence cordoning off the center, tossed objects including fireworks at officers and ignored repeated warnings to disperse. It said some people shined lasers into the eyes of deputies. KOIN-TV reports the demonstration was the 23rd consecutive day of protests against police brutality and racism.

AP-US-AMERICA-PROTESTS

While Confederate statues come down, other symbols targeted

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Spectators in North Carolina’s capital cheered Sunday morning as work crews finished the job started by protesters Friday night and removed a Confederate statue from the top of a 75-foot monument. News outlets reported that work crews acting on the order of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper removed the statue Sunday morning and began taking down the obelisk on which it stood. Sunday’s work follows the removal of two other Confederate statues on the state Capitol grounds on Saturday. Meanwhile, the American Museum of Natural History in New York will remove a prominent statue of Theodore Roosevelt from its entrance after years of objections that it symbolizes colonial expansion and racial discrimination.

IDAHO-MISSING CHILDREN

Documents: Cellphone pings helped find children’s bodies

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Court documents say authorities used cellphone information from the now-deceased uncle of two missing Idaho children to find the youths’ bodies on a rural property this month. Police found the remains of 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and her brother, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow, on June 9 after months of searching. They hadn’t been seen since September, and investigators said the children’s mother Lori Vallow Daybell and her husband Chad Daybell lied to police about their whereabouts. KBOI reports that according to court documents released late Friday, the FBI tracked the cellphone of Alex Cox, Vallow’s brother, on Daybell’s property four times during the month of September.

WOMAN KILLED

Woman shot to death in Northeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say a woman was shot to death and a man was injured in Northeast Portland. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 23-year-old Evelin Navarro Barajas died at the scene. Police say they were called to Killingsworth Street and Cully Boulevard around 11:50 p.m. Thursday. Police say officers found Navarro Barajas and a man who was shot. Police said the man, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Police have not identified any suspects or given any more information about the shooting.