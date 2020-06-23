Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

AMERICA PROTESTS-SEATTLE

Seattle will move to dismantle protest zone, mayor says

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle’s mayor says the city will move to wind down the “occupied” protest zone following two recent shootings, including one that left a man dead. Mayor Jenny Durkan said at a news conference Monday that officials are working with the community to bring the “Capitol Hill Occupied Protest” zone to an end after two weeks. The mayor said the violence was distracting from changes sought by thousands of peaceful protesters opposing racial inequity and police brutality. Durkan also said police will soon return to a police station that the department largely abandoned in the area after clashes with protesters following George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police.

PORTLAND TRAIN STABBINGS

Sentencing for man convicted in light rail train killings

PORTLAND, ore. (AP) — The man convicted of killing two men and injuring a third on a MAX light rail train in Portland, Oregon, in 2017 is set to be sentenced Tuesday at Multnomah County Circuit Court. Jeremy Christian was found guilty earlier this year on 12 counts, including those murders and attempted murder, as well as assault and intimidation. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that sentencing was originally scheduled for March but was canceled and rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Christian could face a prison sentence of life without the possibility of parole. At a minimum, he faces at least life in prison with the possibility of parole after 30 years.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON FARMS

Virus is taking big toll on farm county in Washington state

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — The coronavirus is hitting agricultural Yakima County, Washington, hard, with cases surging far faster than elsewhere in the state. The virus has caused turmoil in the farm and food processing industry, where some fearful workers staged wildcat strikes recently to demand that employers provide safer working conditions. Efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 among the county’s 250,000 residents have so far failed. Yakima County is the only one in Washington that has remained in Phase One lockdown, the harshest stage. While most of the rest of the state is starting to reopen, most businesses remain closed in the county. Gov. Jay Inslee says many people aren’t wearing masks.

PLANE-HIGHWAY LANDING

Small plane makes emergency landing on US Highway 101

FORKS, Wash. (AP) — A small plane made an emergency landing on U.S. Highway 101 on the Olympic Peninsula. That’s according to the Washington State Patrol. Troopers and medics responded to the scene Sunday but the small fixed-wing experimental plane was able to land safely. The pilot was uninjured, and was able to maneuver the aircraft off the main roadway so that it was not blocking traffic. It is unknown if the aircraft suffered mechanical or electrical failure at this time. WSP reports everyone onboard is safe.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-HOSPITAL STAFF

Seattle hospital confirms virus cases among operating staff

SEATTLE (AP) — A Seattle hospital says four staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19 work in or near the facility’s operating rooms. The Seattle Times reported a spokesperson for Virginia Mason Medical Center confirmed the positive tests occurred within the last week. After three employees tested positive for the coronavirus, surveillance testing of more than 650 other staff members discovered one additional employee had developed COVID-19. Media-relations Manager Gale Robinette says staff members who tested positive have been treated and will remain at home for at least two weeks in accordance with Centers of Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

TRUMP-VOTE BY MAIL

With unsubstantiated claim, Trump sows doubt on US election

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has opened a new front in his fight against mail-in voting. He made unsubstantiated assertions that foreign countries will print up millions of bogus ballots to rig the results. The claims not only ignore safeguards that states have implemented to prevent against widespread fraud but they also risk undermining Americans’ faith in the election. The rhetoric comes as states scramble to adjust voting processes because of the coronavirus pandemic. It represents a two-track approach of trying to both block mail-in balloting in advance and setting the stage for challenging the results once it’s over.

CONTAMINATION CLEANUP-COMMENT

Washington state solicits public opinion on fuel cleanup

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — The state of Washington plans to take public comment on plans to clean contamination from decades of petroleum storage underneath a northwestern city. The Skagit Valley Herald reported the contamination was left beneath a square in Sedro-Woolley when a gas station operated on the site. Sedro-Woolley officials and Chevron Corp. have reached an agreement with the state Department of Ecology on how to begin the cleanup at the property owned by the city. The ecology department will take comment on the plans from June 22 to July 21. The agency has also scheduled a public meeting online June 30.

AP-US-AMERICA-PROTESTS-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Police: 2 dead, 7 wounded in N Carolina shooting

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say a shooting at an impromptu block party has left two people dead and seven others wounded. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Deputy Chief Johnny Jennings told reporters early Monday the shooting happened around midnight at a block party that was a continuation of Juneteenth celebrations. Jennings said police responding to a pedestrian call found hundreds of people in the streets. After authorities arrived, several shots were fired and the crowd scattered. Jennings said five people were hit by cars while running away from the shooting. He said there was evidence of multiple shooters.

SPRINT LAYOFFS

T-Mobile lays off more than 200 Sprint employees in Kansas

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — More than 200 Sprint employees in Overland Park, Kansas, have been laid off since the company merged with T-Mobile The Kansas City Star reports a June 17 notification to state regulators shows T-Mobile cut 241 positions at the former Sprint headquarters. A judge approved a merger of the two companies in February and it became official in April. A T-Mobile spokesperson says the company plans to eventually hire 5,000 new workers across the organization. In a statement, the company said the layoffs in Overland Park were part of an overall study of where to best place the company’s resources.

RECREATIONAL POT-TRAFFIC DEATHS

Recreational pot laws may boost traffic deaths, studies say

New research links laws legalizing recreational marijuana with an increase in traffic deaths. But the findings in two studies published Monday don’t answer how these laws might influence driving habits. Previous research has had mixed results and the new studies can’t prove that the increases they found were caused by marijuana use. One of the studies looked at four states that allow recreational pot sales. It says if every state legalized recreational marijuana sales, an extra 6,800 people would die each year in traffic accidents. Recreational pot is legal in 11 states. The studies appear in JAMA Internal Medicine.