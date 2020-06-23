AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Tuesday, Jun. 23.

Wednesday, Jun. 24 Special Session of the Oregon Legislature begins – Special Session of the Oregon Legislature begins, called by Governor Kate Brown to proposed legislation to improve police accountability and address the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Oregon State Capitol, 900 Court St NE, Salem, OR

Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov

Contacts: Charles Boyle, Oregon Governor’s Office, charles.boyle@oregon.gov, 1 503 931 7773

Thursday, Jun. 25 Nike Q4 earnings – Nike Q4 earnings, for the U.S. sportswear manufacturer

Weblinks: http://www.nike.com/main.html, https://twitter.com/Nike

Contacts: Mark Rhodes, NIKE press, 1 503 532 8877

CORPORATE DATA

Thursday, Jun. 25 2:00 PM NIKE Inc: Q4 2020 Earning conference call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://investors.nikeinc.com/Investors/Events-Presentations/Upcoming-Events/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/Nike

Contacts: Nitesh Sharan, Nike Investor Relations, Investor.Relations@nike.com, 1 503 532 2828

Thursday, Jun. 25 NIKE Inc: Q4 2020 Results

Weblinks: http://investors.nikeinc.com/Investors/Events-Presentations/Upcoming-Events/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/Nike

Contacts: Nitesh Sharan, Nike Investor Relations, Investor.Relations@nike.com, 1 503 532 2828