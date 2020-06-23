Washington Daybook

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Tuesday, Jun. 23 3:00 PM Washington Gov. Inslee delivers an update on the coronavirus pandemic – Washington Governor Jay Inslee delivers an update on the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, with other speakers include Washington State Secretary of Health John Wiesman, Costco Wholesale President and CEO Craig Jelinek, and UFCW 21 President Faye Guenther

CORPORATE DATA

Tuesday, Jun. 23 8:00 AM Analyst Day Webcast

Thursday, Jun. 25 – Saturday, Jun. 27 PRNDI National Conference – Annual PRNDI National Conference, followed by PRNDI Annual Awards Banquet

Location: Renaissance Seattle Hotel, 515 Madison St, Seattle, WA

Thursday, Jun. 25 – Thursday, Jul. 02 ‘Stop Oil Trains’ week of action – Wild Idaho Rising Tide, 350 Seattle, Occupy, and Palouse Environmental Sustainability Coalition hold Stop Oil Trains 2020 training workshops and direct actions to commemorate the Lac-Megantic, QC and Mosier, OR oil train disasters and call for ‘immediate bans of all oil extraction and train and pipeline transportation’

