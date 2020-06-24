BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington at 2:50 p.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Story developing from 3 p.m. Gov. Inslee presser related to COVID-19 and higher education.

RACIAL INJUSTICE POLICE ARBITRATION

SEATTLE — An Oregon police officer lost his job and then returned to work after fatally shooting an unarmed Black man in the back. A Florida sergeant was let go six times for using excessive force and stealing from suspects, while a Texas lieutenant was terminated five times after being accused of striking two women, making threatening calls and committing other infractions. By Martha Bellisle. SENT: 990 words. With AP photos.

WASHINGTON STATE MONSANTO PCBS

SEATTLE — The agrochemical giant Monsanto has agreed to pay Washington state $95 million to settle a lawsuit that blamed it for pervasive pollution from PCBs — toxic industrial chemicals that have accumulated in plants, fish and people around the globe for decades. By Gene Johnson. SENT: 560 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK YOUNGER CASES

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Coronavirus cases are climbing rapidly among young adults in a number of states where bars, stores and restaurants have reopened — a disturbing generational shift that not only puts them in greater peril than many realize but poses an even bigger danger to older people who cross their paths. By Carla K. Johnson and Tamara Lush. SENT: 970 words.

FAA BOEING PLANE

WASHINGTON — U.S. safety officials will require all Boeing 737 Max airliners to be inspected for a manufacturing defect on engine coverings that they say could lead to loss of power during flights. SENT: 310 words. With AP photo.

OREGON SPECIAL SESSION

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon lawmakers, most wearing masks and trying to maintain social distance, began a special session Wednesday to crack down on police brutality and throw a lifeline to those suffering financially from the coronavirus. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 520 words. With AP photos.

INMATES RELIEF CHECKS

BOISE, Idaho — Hundreds of thousands of dollars in coronavirus relief payments have been sent to people behind bars across the United States, and now the IRS is asking state officials to help claw back the cash that the federal tax agency says was mistakenly sent. By Rebecca Boone. SENT: 890 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK MIGRANT CHILDREN

HOUSTON — A federal judge on Wednesday extended an order preventing the Trump administration from deporting a 16-year-old boy from Honduras under its emergency border declaration citing the coronavirus. SENT: 540 words.

TRAIN STABBINGS PORTLAND

PORTLAND, Ore. — A judge has sentenced Jeremy Christian to spend the rest of his life in prison for fatally stabbing two people during his racist rant on a light-rail train in Portland, Oregon. SENT: 330 words.

IN BRIEF

PLANNED PARENTHOOD PROTESTS: Planned Parenthood sues over loud protests by church group.

LOITERING LAWS REPEALED: Seattle City Council votes to repeal loitering laws.

BELLEVUE LOOTING ARRESTS: Bellevue Police make arrests, recover looted merchandise.

RAPIST MURDER CHARGES: Tennessee convict charged with killing two women in 2001. Maupin also served 12 years in prison in Washington for the 1988 abduction and killing of a Spokane girl.