Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A statewide public health order is requiring people in Washington state to wear facial coverings in most indoor and outdoor public settings. A separate proclamation requires even more stringent requirements on Yakima County, one of the areas hardest hit by the coronavirus. In addition to being covered by the statewide mandate on masks in public, there will now be a legal requirement that prohibits people from entering a place of business _ either indoors or outdoors _ without first donning a mask. Under that same proclamation, businesses in Yakima County are prohibited from allowing a customer to enter a business, or conduct business with a customer in any public space unless the customer is wearing a face covering. The orders take effect Friday.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A hospital in Portland, Oregon said it is changing security protocols after a Black patient accused of trespassing was held by security last week. The Oregonian/Oregon Live reports that Legacy Health says security officers will no longer handcuff or arrest potential trespassers in non-violent situations at its medical centers. Initial reports indicate the woman was a patient in Legacy Emanuel Medical Center’s emergency room who had refused to leave being discharged because she said she hadn’t gotten back all of her belongings. The woman was then held on Thursday for about an hour while Portland police were called.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s law enforcement unions are objecting to all six police accountability bills that have been introduced for the special legislative session that begins Wednesday. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the measures range from bans on chokeholds and the use of tear gas to changes in disciplinary procedures for police. They form the centerpiece of a legislative session called in the wake of the nationwide protests following the police killing of George Floyd, a Black man, in Minneapolis. Michael Selvaggio, the lobbyist for the Oregon Coalition of Police & Sheriffs, said the measures appear rushed. Lawmakers are pushing forward with several bills that have faced strong union opposition in the past.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — It’s crunch time for groups trying to get redistricting reform proposals on the November ballot in several states. Initiative supporters face early July deadlines in Arkansas, North Dakota and Oregon to turn in thousands of petition signatures needed to qualify for the ballot. Nevada activists face an August deadline. Petitioning efforts have been complicated by coronavirus restrictions and social distancing precautions. The proposals would create independent commissions to draw new voting districts in 2021 based on this year’s census results. That task currently is handled by partisan elected officials in many states.