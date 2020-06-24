Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A statewide public health order is requiring people in Washington state to wear facial coverings in most indoor and outdoor public settings. A separate proclamation requires even more stringent requirements on Yakima County, one of the areas hardest hit by the coronavirus. In addition to being covered by the statewide mandate on masks in public, there will now be a legal requirement that prohibits people from entering a place of business _ either indoors or outdoors _ without first donning a mask. Under that same proclamation, businesses in Yakima County are prohibited from allowing a customer to enter a business, or conduct business with a customer in any public space unless the customer is wearing a face covering. The orders take effect Friday.

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan will propose $20 million in cuts to the police budget in the remainder of 2020, the largest cuts to any department as the city attempts to fill a hole of about $400 million caused by the coronavirus. The mayor proposes slashing about 5% of the Seattle Police budget this year with an officer hiring freeze next year until a plan is developed “reflecting community priorities for public safety.” Many of the protests that have dominated Seattle for weeks have demanded a 50% cut to the police department’s budget. Durkan has asked the department to prepare models of what 20%, 30% and 50% budget cuts would look like.

CHICAGO (AP) — A spate of shootings around the country has law enforcement worried that this summer could be a violent one. The shootings are happening in a turbulent brew of a pandemic that has left many without jobs, protests against racism, historic surges in gun sales and a rancorous election season. One silver lining: This year is on pace to have half as many mass shootings as the record-breaking 2019. But according to the Gun Violence Archive, other non-suicidal gun deaths are on pace to exceed last year.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Following a mishandled investigation into the death of Manuel Ellis while in Tacoma police custody, Attorney General Bob Ferguson says his office will review at least 30 investigations of police use of deadly force to ensure a new state law was followed. Each incident was supposed to be investigated —independently, free of conflicts of interest and unnecessary secrecy about officers’ actions — under Initiative 940. Ellis died March 3 after Tacoma police encountered him allegedly bothering drivers. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office handled the investigation but only recently said a deputy was present as police detained Ellis. That would be considered a conflict of interest under I-940, requiring the sheriff to step aside.