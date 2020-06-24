Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up today in Idaho. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Idaho at 2:15 p.m.

INMATES-RELIEF-CHECKS

BOISE — Hundreds of thousands of dollars in coronavirus relief payments have been sent to people behind bars across the United States, and now the IRS is asking state officials to help claw back the cash that the federal tax agency says was mistakenly sent. By Rebecca Boone. SENT: 897 words. With AP Photos.

IDAHO UNEMPLOYMENT-EXTENDED BENEFITS

BOISE — So many workers lost jobs so quickly this year due to the coronavirus pandemic that it triggered an Idaho unemployment extended benefits program last used during the Great Recession in 2008, the Idaho Department of Labor said Wednesday. By Keith Ridler. UPCOMING: 325 words.

TETON PLANE CRASH-LAWSUIT

JACKSON, Wyo. — The son of a man who died in a 2018 plane crash in Grand Teton National Park has filed a $3 million wrongful death lawsuit against Teton Aviation. SENT: 284 words.

OREGON-SPECIAL SESSION

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon lawmakers, most wearing masks and trying to maintain social distance, began a special session Wednesday to crack down on police brutality and throw a lifeline to those suffering financially from the coronavirus. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 524 words. With AP Photos.

ALSO:

YELLOWSTONE-GRIZZLY BEAR ENCOUNTER: Bear knocks woman to ground near Yellowstone’s Old Faithful

PLANNED PARENTHOOD-PROTESTS: Planned Parenthood sues over loud protests by church group