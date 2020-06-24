Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON STATE

Washington issues statewide facial covering requirement

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A statewide public health order is requiring people in Washington state to wear facial coverings in most indoor and outdoor public settings. A separate proclamation requires even more stringent requirements on Yakima County, one of the areas hardest hit by the coronavirus. In addition to being covered by the statewide mandate on masks in public, there will now be a legal requirement that prohibits people from entering a place of business _ either indoors or outdoors _ without first donning a mask. Under that same proclamation, businesses in Yakima County are prohibited from allowing a customer to enter a business, or conduct business with a customer in any public space unless the customer is wearing a face covering. The orders take effect Friday.

BLACK PATIENT-HOSPITAL SECURITY

Oregon hospital makes changes after Black patient’s arrest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A hospital in Portland, Oregon said it is changing security protocols after a Black patient accused of trespassing was held by security last week. The Oregonian/Oregon Live reports that Legacy Health says security officers will no longer handcuff or arrest potential trespassers in non-violent situations at its medical centers. Initial reports indicate the woman was a patient in Legacy Emanuel Medical Center’s emergency room who had refused to leave being discharged because she said she hadn’t gotten back all of her belongings. The woman was then held on Thursday for about an hour while Portland police were called.

POLICE ACCOUNTABILITY-BILLS

Police unions want changes to accountability legislation

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s law enforcement unions are objecting to all six police accountability bills that have been introduced for the special legislative session that begins Wednesday. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the measures range from bans on chokeholds and the use of tear gas to changes in disciplinary procedures for police. They form the centerpiece of a legislative session called in the wake of the nationwide protests following the police killing of George Floyd, a Black man, in Minneapolis. Michael Selvaggio, the lobbyist for the Oregon Coalition of Police & Sheriffs, said the measures appear rushed. Lawmakers are pushing forward with several bills that have faced strong union opposition in the past.

ELECTION 2020-REDISTRICTING

Redistricting initiatives face tight deadline to make ballot

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — It’s crunch time for groups trying to get redistricting reform proposals on the November ballot in several states. Initiative supporters face early July deadlines in Arkansas, North Dakota and Oregon to turn in thousands of petition signatures needed to qualify for the ballot. Nevada activists face an August deadline. Petitioning efforts have been complicated by coronavirus restrictions and social distancing precautions. The proposals would create independent commissions to draw new voting districts in 2021 based on this year’s census results. That task currently is handled by partisan elected officials in many states.

PORTLAND TRAIN STABBINGS

Sentencing for man convicted in train killings delayed

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The sentencing for a man convicted of killing two men and injuring a third on a light rail train in Portland in 2017 was delayed Tuesday when Jeremy Christian told a survivor he regretted not killing her. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports his hearing will continue Wednesday to give more time to the victims and their families to make statements before the judge hands down Christian’s prison sentence. Christian was found guilty earlier this year on 12 counts, including those murders and attempted murder, as well as assault and intimidation. At a minimum, Christian faces at least life in prison with the possibility of parole after 30 years.

PRISONER ESCAPE

Oregon police seeking inmate who walked away from work crew

TILLAMOOK, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Department of Corrections says a manhunt has been launched for an inmate who walked away from a highway work crew. Corrections officials say 35-year-old Brandon Sykes was in custody at the South Fork Forest Camp in Tillamook before he escaped custody Monday. Officials say Sykes walked away from the crew around 11:30 a.m. while working along Highway 6 in the Coast Range. Sykes was convicted of several counts of assault and kidnapping in Columbia County. Sykes was described as a white male, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 195 pounds with green eyes and brown hair.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

COVID-19 spreads in ‘close social networks’ as state reopens

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s coronavirus case numbers increased by 514 people during the weekend and Monday, officials reported. A quarter of the new cases are based in Multnomah County, where officials say a majority of the spread is occurring among “close social networks.” Multnomah, which is Oregon’s most populous county and home to Portland, implemented phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan Friday. Hood River, Marion, and Polk Counties also entered new reopening phases Friday. While health officials reiterated Monday they expect an increase in cases during reopening, the goal remains to minimize the number of people hospitalized. Currently, there are 93 people, who have tested positive for coronavirus Oregon, who are in the hospital — 24 of those patients are on ventilators.

