Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON STATE

Washington issues statewide facial covering requirement

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A statewide public health order is requiring people in Washington state to wear facial coverings in most indoor and outdoor public settings. A separate proclamation requires even more stringent requirements on Yakima County, one of the areas hardest hit by the coronavirus. In addition to being covered by the statewide mandate on masks in public, there will now be a legal requirement that prohibits people from entering a place of business _ either indoors or outdoors _ without first donning a mask. Under that same proclamation, businesses in Yakima County are prohibited from allowing a customer to enter a business, or conduct business with a customer in any public space unless the customer is wearing a face covering. The orders take effect Friday.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-SEATTLE

Seattle mayor proposes $20M in cuts to police to help budget

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan will propose $20 million in cuts to the police budget in the remainder of 2020, the largest cuts to any department as the city attempts to fill a hole of about $400 million caused by the coronavirus. The mayor proposes slashing about 5% of the Seattle Police budget this year with an officer hiring freeze next year until a plan is developed “reflecting community priorities for public safety.” Many of the protests that have dominated Seattle for weeks have demanded a 50% cut to the police department’s budget. Durkan has asked the department to prepare models of what 20%, 30% and 50% budget cuts would look like.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-VIOLENT SUMMER?

Spate of shootings raises fears of a violent summer

CHICAGO (AP) — A spate of shootings around the country has law enforcement worried that this summer could be a violent one. The shootings are happening in a turbulent brew of a pandemic that has left many without jobs, protests against racism, historic surges in gun sales and a rancorous election season. One silver lining: This year is on pace to have half as many mass shootings as the record-breaking 2019. But according to the Gun Violence Archive, other non-suicidal gun deaths are on pace to exceed last year.

USE OF FORCE INVESTIGATIONS

AG to review 30 police deadly force probes for conflicts

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Following a mishandled investigation into the death of Manuel Ellis while in Tacoma police custody, Attorney General Bob Ferguson says his office will review at least 30 investigations of police use of deadly force to ensure a new state law was followed. Each incident was supposed to be investigated —independently, free of conflicts of interest and unnecessary secrecy about officers’ actions — under Initiative 940. Ellis died March 3 after Tacoma police encountered him allegedly bothering drivers. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office handled the investigation but only recently said a deputy was present as police detained Ellis. That would be considered a conflict of interest under I-940, requiring the sheriff to step aside.

PORTLAND TRAIN STABBINGS

Sentencing for man convicted in light rail train killings

PORTLAND, ore. (AP) — The man convicted of killing two men and injuring a third on a MAX light rail train in Portland, Oregon, in 2017 is set to be sentenced Tuesday at Multnomah County Circuit Court. Jeremy Christian was found guilty earlier this year on 12 counts, including those murders and attempted murder, as well as assault and intimidation. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that sentencing was originally scheduled for March but was canceled and rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Christian could face a prison sentence of life without the possibility of parole. At a minimum, he faces at least life in prison with the possibility of parole after 30 years.

POLICE SHOOTING-LAWSUIT

Judges let Washington state police shooting lawsuit proceed

SEATTLE (AP) — A Washington state appeals court has allowed a $10 million lawsuit to proceed to trial against King County and a sheriff’s deputy in connection with the shooting death of a 20-year-old high school student. The Seattle Times reported the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals issued the ruling Monday involving the lawsuit stemming from the 2017 death of Tommy Le. Le’s family filed a federal civil rights lawsuit that was scheduled for trial in June 2019, but a judge allowed the deputy to appeal his decision not to grant the deputy qualified immunity, which protects police officers who say they had to make split-second, life-or-death decisions.

FIREFIGHTERS-VIRUS PREPARATIONS

Washington firefighters prepare for wildfires amid virus

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — Washington state firefighters are preparing for a season of potential summer wildfires while adopting new safety measures amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Skagit Valley Herald reported the COVID-19 pandemic has added a new layer of uncertainty to the work of preparing for wildfire season. Firefighters are screened when reporting to work. Their temperatures are taken and they answer health questions such as whether they have had sore throats or fevers in recent weeks, and if they have traveled or been exposed to anyone with COVID-19. Firefighters are also equipped with face masks for close quarters work.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-THE LATEST

The Latest: 12 arrested in protest at Virginia capital

Twelve people in Virginia’s state capital were arrested and charged with participating in an unlawful assembly after police said they refused orders to disperse from in front of Richmond City Hall. The police department said in a statement the protesters used vehicles to block off the street and threw rocks and other objects at the officers. Police used tear gas, pepper spray and flash bangs to disperse the crowd, but the department did not address that in its statement. The protest formed after state officials announced that the grounds around a monument to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee would be closed every night.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON FARMS

Virus is taking big toll on farm county in Washington state

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — The coronavirus is hitting agricultural Yakima County, Washington, hard, with cases surging far faster than elsewhere in the state. The virus has caused turmoil in the farm and food processing industry, where some fearful workers staged wildcat strikes recently to demand that employers provide safer working conditions. Efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 among the county’s 250,000 residents have so far failed. Yakima County is the only one in Washington that has remained in Phase One lockdown, the harshest stage. While most of the rest of the state is starting to reopen, most businesses remain closed in the county. Gov. Jay Inslee says many people aren’t wearing masks.

RAPIST-MURDER CHARGES

Tennessee convict charged with killing two women in 2001

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Proecutors say a Tennessee convict serving prison time for a 2001 rape has been charged with killing two women later that year. A Shelby County grand jury has indicted 70-year-old Thomas Maupin in the deaths of two women whose bodies were found in a remote area of Memphis in 2001. Maupin is serving an eight-year prison sentence after pleading guilty in 2017 to stabbing and raping another woman in Memphis, also in 2001. A rape kit from that investigation was not tested until 2016. Evidence from the rape investigation led to the reopening of the two murder cases.