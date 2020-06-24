Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OREGON SPECIAL SESSION

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon lawmakers, most wearing masks and trying to maintain social distance, began a special session Wednesday to crack down on police brutality and throw a lifeline to those suffering financially from the coronavirus. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 520 words. With AP photos.

INMATES RELIEF CHECKS

BOISE, Idaho — Hundreds of thousands of dollars in coronavirus relief payments have been sent to people behind bars across the United States, and now the IRS is asking state officials to help claw back the cash that the federal tax agency says was mistakenly sent. By Rebecca Boone. SENT: 890 words. With AP photos.

OREGON SCHOOLS DISABILITY FUNDING

SALEM, Ore. — An audit by the Oregon Secretary of State found that disabled students aren’t receiving adequate support because of limited funding and rising caseloads. SENT: 330 words.

TRAIN STABBINGS PORTLAND

PORTLAND, Ore. — A judge has sentenced Jeremy Christian to spend the rest of his life in prison for fatally stabbing two people during his racist rant on a light-rail train in Portland, Oregon. SENT: 330 words. With AP photos.

RACIAL INJUSTICE POLICE ARBITRATION

SEATTLE — An Oregon police officer lost his job and then returned to work after fatally shooting an unarmed Black man in the back. A Florida sergeant was let go six times for using excessive force and stealing from suspects, while a Texas lieutenant was terminated five times after being accused of striking two women, making threatening calls and committing other infractions. By Martha Bellisle. SENT: 990 words. With AP photos.

DEPUTY ASSAULTS MAN SETTLEMENT

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Washington County board of commissioners voted Tuesday to authorize a $625,000 payout to settle a lawsuit brought by a man whose skull was fractured in what appears to have been an unprovoked attack by a county sheriff’s deputy in the jail’s booking area in 2018. SENT: 470 words.

IN BRIEF:

RACIAL INJUSTICE OREGON PROTESTS COST: Police: Protests in Portland, Oregon have cost $6.2M.

