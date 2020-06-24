AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Wednesday, Jun. 24.

Thursday, Jun. 25 – Saturday, Jun. 27 CANCELLED: PRNDI National Conference – CANCELLED: Annual PRNDI National Conference. Cancelled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic * The PRNDI Annual Awards Banquet, which was due to take place during the conference, is taking place today as a virtual gala instead

Location: Renaissance Seattle Hotel, 515 Madison St, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.prndi.org/, https://twitter.com/PRNDI

Contacts: Doug Doyle, WBGO, ddoyle@wbgo.org, 1 973 624 8880 x 264

Thursday, Jun. 25 – Thursday, Jul. 02 ‘Stop Oil Trains’ week of action – Wild Idaho Rising Tide, 350 Seattle, Occupy, and Palouse Environmental Sustainability Coalition hold Stop Oil Trains 2020 training workshops and direct actions to commemorate the Lac-Megantic, QC and Mosier, OR oil train disasters and call for ‘immediate bans of all oil extraction and train and pipeline transportation’

Weblinks: https://wildidahorisingtide.org/, https://twitter.com/wildidahort

Contacts: Helen Yost, Wild Idaho Rising Tide, wild.idaho.rising.tide@gmail.com