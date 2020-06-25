Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon lawmakers, most wearing masks and trying to maintain social distance, began a special session to crack down on police brutality and throw a lifeline to those suffering financially from the coronavirus. Senate President Peter Courtney said racial discrimination, police brutality and a monster disease must be dealt with. Draft measures would mandate rent protections during the coronavirus emergency and prohibit law enforcement officers from limiting the ability of a person to breathe. The session convened for an undetermined number of days less than four months after the regular 2020 session ended acrimoniously and early.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A building at the University of Oregon will no longer be named for an early white settler who supported slavery and who helped draft the state’s constitution which barred Black people from living in the territory. After years of pressure from student activists, the university’s board of trustees decided Tuesday to rename Deady (DEE-dee) Hall. The university’s first building, it was named for Matthew Deady, who was president of Oregon’s constitutional convention in 1857. On June 7, about 1,500 Black Lives Matter protesters marched to the building on the campus in Eugene. The building will temporarily be called University Hall until a formal naming.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A judge has sentenced Jeremy Christian to spend the rest of his life in prison for the murders of two people on a MAX light rail train in Portland, Oregon, during a racist rant. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Multnomah County Circuit Judge Cheryl Albrecht announced her sentence Wednesday after listening to statements from Christian’s victims or victims’ relatives. Taliesin Namkai-Meche and Ricky Best died from knife wounds to the neck, while Micah Fletcher survived after Christian also stabbed him in the neck in the May 26,2017 incident. Christian said Wednesday that he regrets that two people died, but he doesn’t regret his actions.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — An audit by the Oregon Secretary of State found that disabled students in Oregon aren’t receiving adequate support because of limited funding and rising caseloads. The audit of the 2018-2019 school year said that Oregon doesn’t have a strategic plan to guide the use of special education resources statewide and that means children in some parts of the state have gaps in services. Caseloads are also rising and it’s hard to retain special education teachers. The number of children from birth to pre-kindergarten in special education programs rose from about 9,000 students in 2014 to more than 11,000 in 2018.