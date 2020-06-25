Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

IDAHO UNEMPLOYMENT-EXTENDED BENEFITS

Idaho unemployment numbers trigger rare extended benefits

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — So many Idaho workers lost jobs so quickly this year due to the coronavirus pandemic that an unemployment extended benefits program will go into effect that was last used during the Great Recession in 2009. The state Department of Labor said Wednesday that the program will give people receiving weekly unemployment payments up to 13 weeks of additional unemployment insurance beyond the normal 20-week maximum period for payments. Idaho won’t pay for the extra unemployment payments because a federal program called the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation that’s part of the $2.2 trillion coronavirus rescue package approved by Congress in March offers the extended benefits.

YELLOWSTONE-GRIZZLY BEAR ENCOUNTER

Bear knocks woman to ground near Yellowstone’s Old Faithful

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — Yellowstone National Park administrators say a woman was knocked to the ground by a grizzly bear and suffered minor injuries as she was hiking near Old Faithful geyser. Park officials said Wednesday that the 37-year-old tourist from Columbia, Missouri was hiking alone earlier this week when she came upon two grizzly bears. One of the bears knocked the woman to the ground, scratching her thigh and causing minor injuries to her face when she fell. She declined medical attention and the surrounding area has been temporarily closed. Park bear biologist Kerry Gunther says no action is planned against the bears.

BALLOT INITIATIVE-PANDEMIC LAWSUIT

Judge rules in favor of education funding ballot initiative

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho officials must decide by Friday afternoon whether to put an education funding initiative on the November ballot or allow an additional seven weeks for electronic signature gathering. U.S. District Court Judge B. Lynn Winmill issued the order Tuesday after granting a preliminary injunction to Reclaim Idaho. The group that backs citizen initiatives argued that Republican Gov. Brad Little’s statewide stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus pandemic didn’t include exceptions for ballot initiative signature gathering. The group said that violated the First Amendment-protected process of signature gathering, a form of political speech. Little and Republican Secretary of State Lawerence Denney say they will appeal the decision.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON STATE

Washington issues statewide facial covering requirement

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A statewide public health order is requiring people in Washington state to wear facial coverings in most indoor and outdoor public settings. A separate proclamation requires even more stringent requirements on Yakima County, one of the areas hardest hit by the coronavirus. In addition to being covered by the statewide mandate on masks in public, there will now be a legal requirement that prohibits people from entering a place of business _ either indoors or outdoors _ without first donning a mask. Under that same proclamation, businesses in Yakima County are prohibited from allowing a customer to enter a business, or conduct business with a customer in any public space unless the customer is wearing a face covering. The orders take effect Friday.

SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT-LAWSUIT

Court: Idaho lawmakers didn’t limit school chief’s authority

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Supreme Court has rejected a lawsuit filed by the state’s top education official against lawmakers who she claims limited her authority. The court ruled unanimously Monday that lawmakers did not violate the Idaho Constitution when they approved two laws this year transferring 18 technology workers along with $2.7 million from Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra’s control to the state Board of Education. Ybarra is a statewide elected official and contended the move was an illegal attack on her office. Justices said the board has the authority to set educational policy while Ybarra is responsible for the day-to-day carrying out of those policies.

WYOMING EARTHQUAKE

Small quake rattles western Wyoming, eastern Idaho

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — A minor earthquake rattled homes Tuesday in western Wyoming and eastern Idaho. Dozens of people from Rawlins to Driggs, Idaho, reported feeling the magnitude 3.6 quake at 8 a.m. Such a quake is typically too small to cause serious damage and none was reported. The U.S. Geological Survey says the epicenter was about 20 miles (30 kilometers) northeast of Jackson. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports earthquakes aren’t rare in the area near Yellowstone National Park. Thousands of quakes usually too small to be felt by people can occur in and near the park’s volcanic zone every year and several fault lines run through the mountainous area.