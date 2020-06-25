Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OREGON-SPECIAL SESSION

Police brutality, coronavirus on agenda for Oregon lawmakers

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon lawmakers, most wearing masks and trying to maintain social distance, began a special session to crack down on police brutality and throw a lifeline to those suffering financially from the coronavirus. Senate President Peter Courtney said racial discrimination, police brutality and a monster disease must be dealt with. Draft measures would mandate rent protections during the coronavirus emergency and prohibit law enforcement officers from limiting the ability of a person to breathe. The session convened for an undetermined number of days less than four months after the regular 2020 session ended acrimoniously and early.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-UNIVERSITY OF OREGON

U of Oregon building named for a racist to be renamed

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A building at the University of Oregon will no longer be named for an early white settler who supported slavery and who helped draft the state’s constitution which barred Black people from living in the territory. After years of pressure from student activists, the university’s board of trustees decided Tuesday to rename Deady (DEE-dee) Hall. The university’s first building, it was named for Matthew Deady, who was president of Oregon’s constitutional convention in 1857. On June 7, about 1,500 Black Lives Matter protesters marched to the building on the campus in Eugene. The building will temporarily be called University Hall until a formal naming.

TRAIN STABBINGS-PORTLAND

Man convicted in train killings sentenced to life in prison

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A judge has sentenced Jeremy Christian to spend the rest of his life in prison for the murders of two people on a MAX light rail train in Portland, Oregon, during a racist rant. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Multnomah County Circuit Judge Cheryl Albrecht announced her sentence Wednesday after listening to statements from Christian’s victims or victims’ relatives. Taliesin Namkai-Meche and Ricky Best died from knife wounds to the neck, while Micah Fletcher survived after Christian also stabbed him in the neck in the May 26,2017 incident. Christian said Wednesday that he regrets that two people died, but he doesn’t regret his actions.

OREGON SCHOOLS-DISABILITY FUNDING

Audit: Disabled students in Oregon lack enough funding

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — An audit by the Oregon Secretary of State found that disabled students in Oregon aren’t receiving adequate support because of limited funding and rising caseloads. The audit of the 2018-2019 school year said that Oregon doesn’t have a strategic plan to guide the use of special education resources statewide and that means children in some parts of the state have gaps in services. Caseloads are also rising and it’s hard to retain special education teachers. The number of children from birth to pre-kindergarten in special education programs rose from about 9,000 students in 2014 to more than 11,000 in 2018.

DEPUTY ASSAULTS MAN SETTLEMENT

Washington County awards $625K to man deputy assaulted

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Washington County board of commissioners have voted to authorize a $625,000 payout to settle a lawsuit brought by a man whose skull was fractured in what appears to have been an unprovoked attack by a county sheriff’s deputy in the jail’s booking area in 2018. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the board in a statement condemned Washington County sheriff’s deputy Rian Alden’s conduct that “needlessly injured” and traumatized 45-year-old Albert Molina. The settlement was reached days before the county district attorney’s office is expected to go before a grand jury to seek a felony second-degree assault indictment against the deputy, Rian Alden.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-OREGON PROTESTS-COST

Police: Protests in Portland, Oregon have cost $6.2M

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A month of nightly protests in Portland, Oregon has cost the city at least $6.2 million. That sum does not include straight time pay due to officers who were reassigned to the demonstrations from other areas. Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell disclosed the amount in a statement and called it a “staggering sum.” Peaceful demonstrations against racial injustice and police brutality continue to attract hundreds to Portland each night amid national outrage over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. At the same time, Lovell criticized a group of several hundred people who also gather nightly and do damage.

AP-US-INMATES-RELIEF-CHECKS

US inmates got virus relief checks, and IRS wants them back

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of dollars in coronavirus relief payments have been sent to people behind bars across the United States, and the IRS wants the money back. The federal tax agency is asking state officials to help claw back the cash it says was mistakenly sent. The legislation that authorized the payments during the pandemic doesn’t specifically exclude jail or prison inmates. An IRS spokesman says the agency is relying on the unrelated Social Security Act, which bans incarcerated people from receiving some types of benefit payments. Some groups say inmates need the money, especially if they’ve been recently released.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON STATE

Washington issues statewide facial covering requirement

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A statewide public health order is requiring people in Washington state to wear facial coverings in most indoor and outdoor public settings. A separate proclamation requires even more stringent requirements on Yakima County, one of the areas hardest hit by the coronavirus. In addition to being covered by the statewide mandate on masks in public, there will now be a legal requirement that prohibits people from entering a place of business _ either indoors or outdoors _ without first donning a mask. Under that same proclamation, businesses in Yakima County are prohibited from allowing a customer to enter a business, or conduct business with a customer in any public space unless the customer is wearing a face covering. The orders take effect Friday.