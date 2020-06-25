Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

RACIAL INJUSTICE-SEATTLE

Businesses sue Seattle over ‘occupied’ protest zone

SEATTLE (AP) — A collection of Seattle businesses, property owners and residents is suing the city over its tolerance of an “occupied” protest zone, saying officials have been complicit in depriving them of their rights to their property. The plaintiffs _ including a tattoo parlor and auto repair shop _ emphasized in the lawsuit filed Wednesday that they were not trying to undermine the anti-police-brutality or Black Lives Matter messaging of the “Capitol Hill Occupied Protest.” The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court. The Seattle City Attorney’s Office said it had not yet seen the lawsuit and would review it.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-HIGHER EDUCATION

Higher ed institutions prepare for in-person instruction

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Colleges and universities can resume in-person classroom instruction later this summer as long as they follow coronavirus protocols to protect those on campus. Guidance issued Wednesday by Gov. Jay Inslee gives universities, colleges, technical schools and apprenticeship programs options to consider as they prepare for the return of students, as early as Aug. 1, depending on their academic calendar. Each institution must also develop plans to meet standards for reopening that comply with federal, state and local health requirements.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-POLICE ARBITRATION

Police in misconduct cases stay on force through arbitration

SEATTLE (AP) — Hundreds of law enforcement officers across the country were fired, sometimes repeatedly, for violating policies but got their jobs back after appealing their cases to an arbitrator who overturned their discipline. It’s an all-too-common practice that some law and policing experts say stands in the way of real accountability. The killing of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer sparked weeks of protests and calls for reforms, but experts say arbitration can hinder those efforts. They say the appeals process used by most law enforcement agencies contributes to officer misconduct, limits public oversight, dampens morale and jeopardizes criminal cases handled by dishonest officers.

AP-US-WASHINGTON-STATE-MONSANTO-PCBS

Monsanto to pay $95M over PCB pollution in Washington state

SEATTLE (AP) — The agrochemical giant Monsanto has agreed to pay Washington state $95 million to settle a lawsuit that blamed it for pervasive pollution from PCBs — toxic industrial chemicals that have accumulated in plants, fish and people around the globe for decades. The announcement Wednesday from Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson came as Bayer, which acquired Monsanto two years ago, said it would pay $820 million to resolve PCB pollution claims and up to $10.9 billion to resolve many claims, both current and future, over contamination from or exposure to Monsanto’s Roundup weedkiller. PCBs were used in many industrial and commercial applications, including paint, coolants, sealants and hydraulic fluids.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-YOUNGER CASES

Virus cases surge among the young, endangering older adults

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Coronavirus infections are climbing rapidly among young Americans in a number of states where bars, stores and restaurants have reopened. It’s a disturbing generational shift that puts young people in greater peril than many realize and poses an even bigger danger to the older people who cross their paths. National figures show that almost as soon as states began reopening, people 18 to 49 years old quickly became the age bracket most likely to be diagnosed with new cases. And although every age group saw an increase in cases during the first week in June, the numbers shot up fastest in the younger age group.

AP-US-FAA-BOEING-PLANE

FAA orders fix for engine covers of Boeing 737 Max planes

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. regulators are requiring inspections and possible repairs to engine coverings of all Boeing 737 Max jets. That’s because of a problem that regulators say could lead to loss of engine power. The problem isn’t related to a system suspected in two deadly crashes involving Max planes, but it’s another blow to the company’s safety reputation. The Federal Aviation Administration says strong electromagnetic fields could cause loss of power or faulty readings in the cockpit because of inadequate shielding around wiring. All Max planes have been grounded since March 2019, and it is not clear that the engine-covering defect will further delay Boeing’s goal of getting the planes back in the sky this year.

AP-US-INMATES-RELIEF-CHECKS

US inmates got virus relief checks, and IRS wants them back

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of dollars in coronavirus relief payments have been sent to people behind bars across the United States, and the IRS wants the money back. The federal tax agency is asking state officials to help claw back the cash it says was mistakenly sent. The legislation that authorized the payments during the pandemic doesn’t specifically exclude jail or prison inmates. An IRS spokesman says the agency is relying on the unrelated Social Security Act, which bans incarcerated people from receiving some types of benefit payments. Some groups say inmates need the money, especially if they’ve been recently released.

RACIST INCIDENT-BOEING

Boeing investigating racist incident at Everett plant

SEATTLE (AP) — Boeing has launched an investigation after a Black manager at the company’s Everett jet assembly plant found racist symbols on his desk when he arrived for work Tuesday. The Seattle Times reports Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO Stan Deal reacted with a message to all 65,000 employees in his division Wednesday, saying “Racial discrimination, harassment and acts of intimidation will never be tolerated anywhere within Boeing,” A company spokesperson says Boeing is withholding details of the symbols for purposes of the investigation and to avoid giving whoever did it a platform. Deal also wrote that Boeing dismissed several employees this week after an investigation found they engaged in behavior that was not consistent with their values.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ALASKA-FERRIES

Alaska transportation department revises ferry travel rules

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska transportation department has revised rules for traveling on state-run ferries, changing coronavirus testing requirements announced just days earlier. The department says passengers already in Alaska who choose longer-duration routes either must show a negative result from a test taken within five days of departure or provide a sworn statement that they had quarantined for at least two weeks before the scheduled travel. Protocols announced Sunday had called for all passengers over age 2 on the mainline ferries Kennicott, Matanuska and Tustumena to provide a negative test result within 72 hours before boarding. A spokesperson did not immediately respond to questions about the changes.

RECALL CASE-SHERIFF

Washington sheriff asks court to dismiss recall efforts

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A Washington sheriff has asked the state’s highest court to reject legal arguments seeking his removal. The Daily Herald reported attorneys for Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney are seeking a state Supreme Court review of a lower court ruling allowing an effort to unseat him to move forward. The Committee to Recall Sheriff Fortney accuses him of violating his statutory duties and endangering community peace and safety by saying in an April 21 social media post that he would not enforce Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee’s coronavirus stay-at-home order. The group also leveled other accusations of office misuse by Fortney.