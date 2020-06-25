AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Thursday, Jun. 25.

Thursday, Jun. 25 10:30 AM Dems Sen. Ron Wyden and Rep. David Cicilline discuss attempts to overturn the ACA – Protect Our Care holds a press call to discuss briefs due to be filed by the the Department of Justice and Republican attorneys general in the Supreme Court in attempt to terminate the Affordable Care Act. Speakers include Democrats Sen. Ron Wyden and Rep. David Cicilline, Little Lobbyists Executive Director Elena Hung, and litigator Andy Pincus

Thursday, Jun. 25 Nike Q4 earnings – Nike Q4 earnings, for the U.S. sportswear manufacturer

CORPORATE DATA

Thursday, Jun. 25 2:00 PM NIKE Inc: Q4 2020 Earning conference call / Webcast

Thursday, Jun. 25 NIKE Inc: Q4 2020 Results

Friday, Jun. 26 – Sunday, Jul. 12 POSTPONED: Oregon Bach Festival – POSTPONED: Oregon Bach Festival 50th anniversary season begins * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Eugene, OR

