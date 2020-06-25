Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

NEWPORT, Ore. — A coastal county in Oregon has rescinded a face mask policy that made exceptions for people of color worried about racial profiling after a backlash spurred by an article in the New York Post that went viral. SENT: 400 words.

SEATTLE — Protesters that have been active in an “occupied” protest zone near downtown Seattle held a news conference Thursday saying the goal of their movement is to dismantle systemic racism. By Lisa Baumann. SENT: 380 words. With AP photos.

BOISE, Idaho. — Concordia University School of Law, which planned to reopen this fall as an affiliate of Concordia University St. Paul, will instead shut down. SENT: 250 words.

