WA Lottery

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Thursday:Daily Game
6-1-0
(six, one, zero)Keno
06-08-09-10-15-16-17-18-20-22-25-31-41-45-49-54-59-66-71-78
(six, eight, nine, ten, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty-one, forty-one, forty-five, forty-nine, fifty-four, fifty-nine, sixty-six, seventy-one, seventy-eight)Match 4
01-03-06-13
(one, three, six, thirteen)Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $44 millionPowerball
Estimated jackpot: $42 million
