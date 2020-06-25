AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Thursday, Jun. 25.

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 25 12:30 PM Washington Gov. Inslee’s public schedule – Washington Governor Jay Inslee in Spokane, meeting with the Spokane Alliance and a panel with front line and essential workers, WSU Spokane Nursing Building Courtyard, 103 E Spokane Falls Blvd (12:30 PM PDT); meeting with hospital and medical system leaders, WSU Spokane Nursing Building Courtyard, 103 E Spokane Falls Blvd (1:00 PM PDT); meeting with public health and local elected officials, WSU Spokane Nursing Building Courtyard, 103 E Spokane Falls Blvd (2:00 PM PDT); and holding a media availability, WSU Spokane Pharmaceutical & Biomedical Sciences Building, 205 E Spokane Falls Blvd (2:45 PM PDT)

Location: Spokane, WA

Weblinks: http://www.wa.gov, https://twitter.com/GovInslee

Contacts: Governor Inslee’s Communications Office, 1 360 902 4136; mike.faulk@gov.wa.gov , Washington Governor’s Office, mike.faulk@gov.wa.gov, 1 360 790 2920;

Register here: https://stateofwashington.webex.com/stateofwashington/onstage/g.php?MTID=eaafbb85665d3d2c7cd674bda96de1841

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 25 1:00 PM Seattle Central College holds drive-through, walk-up graduation ceremony – Seattle Central College President Dr Sheila Edwards Lange and leadership team hold a drive-through/walk-up graduation celebration, cheering each graduate and offering them a ‘bag of mementos to celebrate their great accomplishments’ * Participants will wear face masks and practice social distance and other safety precautions

Location: Harvard Garage, 1609 Harvard Ave, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://seattlecentral.edu/, https://twitter.com/SeattleCentral

Contacts: Roberto Bonaccorso, Seattle Central College, Roberto.Bonaccorso@Seattlecolleges.edu, 1 206 934 5487

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 25 6:00 PM Seattle City Councilmember Sawant holds budget town hall – Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant holds People’s Budget Town Hall online, with discussion focusing on defunding the police by ‘at least 50%’ and the strongest possible Amazon Tax

Weblinks: http://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: Office of Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant, kshama.sawant@seattle.gov

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/councilmemberkshamasawant * Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cmkshama/live/ * Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/cmkshama

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 25 – Saturday, Jun. 27 CANCELLED: PRNDI National Conference – CANCELLED: Annual PRNDI National Conference. Cancelled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic * The PRNDI Annual Awards Banquet, which was due to take place during the conference, is taking place today as a virtual gala instead

Location: Renaissance Seattle Hotel, 515 Madison St, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.prndi.org/, https://twitter.com/PRNDI

Contacts: Doug Doyle, WBGO, ddoyle@wbgo.org, 1 973 624 8880 x 264

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 25 – Thursday, Jul. 02 ‘Stop Oil Trains’ week of action – Wild Idaho Rising Tide, 350 Seattle, Occupy, and Palouse Environmental Sustainability Coalition hold Stop Oil Trains 2020 training workshops and direct actions to commemorate the Lac-Megantic, QC and Mosier, OR oil train disasters and call for ‘immediate bans of all oil extraction and train and pipeline transportation’

Weblinks: https://wildidahorisingtide.org/, https://twitter.com/wildidahort

Contacts: Helen Yost, Wild Idaho Rising Tide, wild.idaho.rising.tide@gmail.com

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 25 Delta resumes U.S.-China flights – Delta Air Lines restarts U.S.-China with a twice-weekly service between Seattle-Tacoma International Aiport and Shanghai-Pudon, via Seoul-Incheon

Weblinks: http://www.delta.com, https://twitter.com/Delta

Contacts: Delta Press, media@delta.com, 1 404 715 2554