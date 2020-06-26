BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

RACIAL INJUSTICE SEATTLE

SEATTLE — Crews arrived with heavy equipment Friday at an occupied protest zone in Seattle, ready to dismantle barriers set up more than a week ago by demonstrators, but the work was halted when some protesters resisted by climbing atop the makeshift structures. By Gene Johnson. SENT: 300 words. With AP photos.

WOLVES PETITION DENIED

SPOKANE, Ore. — A petition that called for new rules to limit when the state can kill endangered wolves that prey on livestock was rejected Friday by the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission. By Nicholas K. Geranios. SENT: 370 words.

AMAZON ZOOX

NEW YORK — Amazon said Friday that it is buying self-driving technology company Zoox, which is developing an autonomous vehicle for a ride-hailing service that people would request on their phones. SENT: 660 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK OREGON

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon health officials reported 250 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday and five additional deaths on the same day that authorities released new modeling that shows increased transmission of the coronavirus since the state began reopening about a month ago. SENT: 430 words.

RACIAL INJUSTICE OREGON

PORTLAND, Ore. — Some protesters set fire to a police precinct, vandalized businesses and tried to barricade police officers inside their station during a demonstration early Friday morning that ended with law enforcement using tear gas to disperse the crowd, authorities said. SENT: 430 words.

PORT PROJECT GRANT FUNDING

EVERETT — A Washington state port has lost a crucial chunk of funding over a technicality for a construction and remodeling project of a former paper and pulp mill shuttered in 2012. SENT: 330 words.

SPORTS

SOC NWSL CHALLENGE CUP

The National Women’s Soccer League opens its Challenge Cup tournament Saturday and the pressure is on as it becomes the first professional team sports league to play in the U.S. amid the coronavirus pandemic. By Anne M. Peterson. SENT: 780 words. With AP photos.

SOC-NWSL TEAM CAPSULES: 8-team field set as NWSL opens play with Utah tournament.

IN BRIEF

PAPER MILL CLOSURE: Closure of paper mill in Usk deals blow to rural county.

DOMESTIC TERRORIST RELEASED: Idaho domestic terrorist released early from federal prison.

MICROSOFT STORE CLOSURES: Microsoft to permanently close all physical stores.

BEREAVEMENT BLACK LIVES: City workers take leave to mourn Black people killed by cops.

WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: West Seattle low bridge opens to overnight traffic.