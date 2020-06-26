Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The rate of people being hospitalized for COVID-19 in Spokane has doubled in the past week, and the state’s second-largest city is “”on the edge of a cliff.″ That’s according to Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday. Inslee met with civic leaders on the Spokane campus of Washington State University.His visit drew a small crowd of protesters against his administration’s proclamation earlier this week requiring people to wear masks when in public. Inslee, who wore a mask during his press conference, said the way to battle the spread of the coronavirus is simple.“”You’ve just got to wear a little cloth on your face,″ Inslee said.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Gov. Brad Little says there are too many coronavirus infections for him to lift more restrictions, and Idaho will remain in the fourth and final stage of his plan to reopen during the pandemic. The Republican governor also said Thursday that he’s moving the state to a regional response system. He says that will allow the state’s seven health districts and local officials to evaluate conditions in their areas and decide on restrictions with his oversight. Stage 4 was originally scheduled to expire Saturday. It allows gatherings of more than 50 people as long as precautions are taken and social distancing is practiced.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Concordia University School of Law in Boise, Idaho, which planned to reopen this fall as an affiliate of Concordia University St. Paul, will instead shut down. The Statesman reports that interim Dean Latonia Haney Keith informed students, faculty members and staff on Thursday afternoon that the law school’s original sponsor, Concordia University in Portland, and Concordia St. Paul could not reach a final agreement for the transfer. In February, Concordia University in Portland announced it was closing due to financial troubles. The law school had been looking for another transfer.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice says a low-flying helicopter harassed a work crew building a public trail on an easement crossing private land that connects the popular tourist destinations of Redfish Lake and Stanley in central Idaho. The department on Wednesday asked a federal judge to prohibit the harassment during work on the trail that’s at the center of a federal lawsuit. David Boren and Lynn Arnone own the property and want work halted, but have lost in court. The department says the helicopter is owned by Boren’s brother, Michael Boren. Workers say the helicopter on Saturday kicked up debris, and someone inside made an obscene hand gesture.