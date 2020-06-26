Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Capitol doors may be closed to the public during Oregon’s special legislative session, but there was no shortage of public comment — via phone and computer — about bills dealing with hot button issues. The second day of legislative session moved at a crawling pace, as lawmakers spent six hours listening to testimony from dozens of officials, lobbyists and residents, regarding proposed policies dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and police accountability. Senate President Peter Courtney said the number of people who signed up to speak was “quite remarkable.”

NEWPORT, Ore. (AP) — A coastal county in Oregon has rescinded a face mask policy that made exceptions for people of color worried about racial profiling. Lincoln County commissioners said they were rescinding the exception because “it does more harm than good,” given a backlash that followed the move. The commission fielded thousands of angry calls and e-mails after the New York Post wrote about the policy. Commissioners say they are appalled at the “horrifically racist commentary” they received. As masks have become mandatory in communities across the U.S., some Black people have raised concerns that wearing a mask in public will make non-Black people perceive them as threatening or suspicious.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown has approved the early release of 57 state prisoners deemed medically vulnerable to the coronavirus, which has spread throughout correctional facilities in Oregon and around the country. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the decision comes two weeks after Brown said she would consider commuting the sentences of some people to help stem the disease’s spread in the prison system, where more than 200 prisoners and staff have tested positive for COVID-19. Brown said none of the people granted early release were convicted of a crime against another person, and all have served at least half of their sentences.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tusitala “Tiny” Toese, a member of the far right-wing group the Proud Boys, has been jailed in Portland, Oregon for violating his parole. KOIN-TV reported Thursday that court records show Toese was spotted in Seattle earlier this month in an area that’s been taken over by protesters. The TV station also reports that Toese was also involved in an assault in the area and didn’t get permission from his probation officers to travel to Seattle. Toese gained attention in the past two years for fighting in Portland during political protests and fled the Pacific Northwest after being indicted on felony assault charges.